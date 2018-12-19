Punjab High Court raps CBI over pending desecration cases

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Tuesday told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the three cases related to 2015 desecration incidents that were entrusted to it earlier by the Punjab government were still “pending” for investigation before it, even as the High Court questioned it for the delay in completion of probe and regarding its stand in such cases where the consent for probe has been withdrawn by the government.

“This is such a sensitive matter. What have you done? Had it been a time-bound probe, the commission would not have been required at all,” the High Court observed during the hearing of the petition against government notification on withdrawing the consent for CBI probe in the cases.

The plea has been filed by the accused police officers for CBI probe in all the cases related to sacrilege including the FIRs registered to probe the police firing in Faridkot. The arguments for the CBI probe were completed by the counsel representing the police officers on Tuesday. The government will begin to present its side on December 20 in the cases related to sacrilege and firing incident of Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura.

The police officers have challenged the Ranjit Singh Commission report, Action Taken Report of the government and the notification issued for withdrawal of the consent for CBI probe. The Punjab government has constituted a Special Investigation Team of Punjab Police for the probe.

CBI counsel Sumeet Goel Tuesday presented the record related to the CBI investigation before the court and informed the court that three FIRs are pending before it. The court asked the counsel regarding CBI’s position in such circumstances where they have completed half the investigation but the state government decides to withdraw its consent for the probe.

Goel responded that the department of personnel and training (Dopt) has sought comments from the investigating agency regarding the withdrawal of consent but no response has been prepared by it yet. The Dopt has sought the agency response following the Punjab government’s notification for withdrawal of its previous consent for CBI probe in the three cases.

The counsel representing the police officers, Sant Pal Sidhu on Tuesday in his final arguments said that matter requires a CBI probe as the issued related to sacrilege has inter-state ramifications and said the SIT formed by the Punjab government is the “executing agency” of the Ranjit Singh Commission and has been setup due to political reasons.

Sidhu also cited three Supreme Court judgments to buttress his arguments. In response to one of the Supreme Court verdicts of 1994 which was cited by the counsel, the Court also orally observed, “Why does the Court require to pass an order then …CBI can continue if this is the law. Within the meaning of Article 141, this is the law they are required to follow.”