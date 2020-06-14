Punjab health minister warns of action against pvt hospitals overcharging patients

“It is sad and shameful on their part that instead of making positive contribution towards fighting this pandemic, some of these hospitals have resorted to extortion, which will not be allowed at any cost,” Sidhu said. “It is sad and shameful on their part that instead of making positive contribution towards fighting this pandemic, some of these hospitals have resorted to extortion, which will not be allowed at any cost,” Sidhu said.

Taking cognizance of the reports of exorbitant charges being charged by the private hospitals from the Covid-19 patients, Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu Saturday warned of stringent action against all such health care institutions, including cancellation of licences.

The Punjab government would soon be fixing the charges for Covid treatment keeping in view the interest of both the patients and the private hospitals, he said, adding, “But at no cost will the government allow exploitation of the patients during this critical situation by the private hospitals”.

“This is a catastrophic crisis when everyone is fighting for survival and some unscrupulous private hospitals have tried to resort to open and wanton loot of the helpless patients,” Sidhu said in a statement.

“It is sad and shameful on their part that instead of making positive contribution towards fighting this pandemic, some of these hospitals have resorted to extortion, which will not be allowed at any cost,” he said.

Sidhu warned that the licences of all such hospitals will be cancelled and all their facilities withdrawn. Besides, he added, the government reserves the right to withdraw the land provided to these hospitals at highly concessional rates.

The minister has called a special meeting on Monday to decide the fee structure for treatment of the Covid patients. He said, all factors would be taken into consideration. “We do not want the private hospitals to suffer any financial losses, but we will not allow extortion at any cost and that too during the time of emergency,” he said, adding “the treatment should not cost several lakhs of rupees”.

He pointed out that most of the Covid patients do not need any special treatment or any special intervention and at best they are to be kept on observation and served food and medicines only. He said, this should not require the hospitals to charges as much money as they are charging right now.

