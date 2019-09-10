Punjab health minister takes credit for development works, asks Mohali mayor not to spread ‘lies’

The battle over bagging the claim for carrying out development work in the city intensified as Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and mayor Kulwant Singh both claimed that they had brought funds sanctioned for the development work on Monday.

The health minister held a press conference at MC Bhawan on Monday and asked the mayor Kulwant Singh to not to take the credit for the works done by him. Sidhu said that the grant for the development work was sanctioned due to his efforts, but the mayor was taking the credit. He said that the mayor must refrain from spreading such ‘lies’.

On September 5, mayor Kulwant Singh had claimed that the city will be developed as a model city in the state and gave the details of the grant sanctioned for 46 development works worth Rs 12 crore.

The mayor had said that the state government had released Rs 54.55 lakh for the works, while the rest of the amount will be released soon. The mayor also said that Rs 30.58 lakh was sanctioned for carrying out the repair work in the parking behind the PCA stadium, Rs 23.11 lakh for Sector 66 Mandi Board society, Rs 40.60 lakh for the works at Phase 10 market, Rs 2.5 lakh for police colony at Phase 1 and Rs 21.71 lakh for the construction of park at Phase 6.

On the same day, a press release was also issued by the District Public Relations Officer, with the signature of health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, mentioning the same works, claiming that the grant was issued due his efforts.

Mayor Kulwant Singh could not be approached for his comments on the issue.