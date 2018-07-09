Curbs on syringe sale a step taken in haste: Punjab health minister

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh with Health Minister Brahm Mohindra (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/File) Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh with Health Minister Brahm Mohindra (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/File)

AFTER DOCTORS and psychiatrists in Punjab raised an alarm over the orders issued by several Deputy Commissioners to ban sale of syringes without doctors’ prescription, the state’s Health Minister Brahm Mohindra Sunday criticised the decision, saying it was a “step taken in haste”. Mohindra said he had spoken to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh regarding the matter.

The Indian Express had reported that doctors voiced their concern, saying that shortage of syringes could result in sharing of the same needle among several drug addicts in the state, which could increase the transmission of diseases such as Hepatitis C virus and HIV among the users. Doctors from PGIMER Chandigarh and AIIMS, Delhi, said the decision could backfire.

“I am not in favour of this decision [by deputy commissioners]. I am with the doctors.

This step could become a reason for the increase of HIV and HCV cases in the state. The re-use of needle and syringe [among the users] will be high because of the shortage,” Mohindra told The Indian Express.

He said that he has spoken to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh regarding the matter and a final call would likely be taken on Monday. A meeting of health department will be also held on Monday to discuss the matter.

At least six deputy commissioners across the state on Friday issued orders under Section 144 of CrPC, which gives special power to District Magistrates (DMs) to issue prohibitory orders.

Mohindra also said the state health department was not taken into confidence before the orders were issued. “Nobody took us into confidence. First they should have discussed the issue and then taken a decision regarding the matter,” he said.

He added, “This is a step taken in haste and the health department was not even consulted. It needed lot of deliberations… lengthy deliberations were required before taking this step or decision.”

According to state health department, the prevalence of HCV among blood donors in the state was found to be 1.4 per cent for the period 2014-2015- was much higher then the national average. The state health department has so far provided treatment to 48,000 such patients since 2016.

“Restricting access to fresh needle/syringe as reported from some districts is very unfortunate. It actually is contradictory to National Aids Control Organisation (Naco) harm reduction services for people who inject drugs which include Needle-Syringe exchange program aimed at minimising blood born infections like HIV, HCV etc,” said psychiatrist Dr Rana Ranbir Singh, who is also in-charge of the drug de-addiction facility at Tarn Taran.

