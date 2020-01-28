Punjab health minister hinders development work: allege SAD, BJP councillors

The councillors alleged that Sidhu had been delaying the work as he wanted to take credit for the city’s development. (File) The councillors alleged that Sidhu had been delaying the work as he wanted to take credit for the city’s development. (File)

The SAD-BJP councilors leveled allegations against Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and accused him of creating hindrances in development works and interfering with the day-to-day working of the MC. The councillors alleged that Sidhu had been delaying the work as he wanted to take credit for the city’s development. Sidhu, however, refuted the allegations and said that the councilors were playing “dirty” politics.

As many as 20 councillors held a joint press conference at the Municipal Corporation Bhawan on Monday and said that they will not allow Sidhu to do so. The councilors alleged that on January 22, they had raised the issue of the minister creating problems and had also held a protest, but the MC officials had ignored them.

Addressing the media persons, Sukhdev Singh Patwari said that in August 2016, an agenda regarding the maintenance of Sectors 48 to Sector 71 and Sector 76 to Sector 80 was passed and sent to the Local Bodies department, but even after three and half years, the MC had failed to get it passed.

He further said that the Sidhu had interfered with the day-to-day workings of the MC and had created problems in the purchase of modern tree pruning machines, commencement of the city’s bus services, besides causing hindrance in the work related to the laying of gas pipeline and the construction of the Solid Waste Management Plant.

The councilors also alleged that Sidhu had failed to keep his promise of getting an exemption in property tax and giving relief to the villages’ resident from the fees for the clearance for the construction of residential buildings. The councilors alleged that as many as 200 tenders related to various development works had not yet been invited by the MC.

Sidhu refuted the allegations and said that the councilors were trying to malign his image by creating confusion among residents. He said that the councillors were playing politics as they had not kept their promises. “The councilors failed to do works which they had promised five years ago. Their term is going to end this year and the councilors are now passing the buck to me,” Sidhu said.

