Punjab health minister faces protest from farmers in Mohali

The residents and farmers of Landran village in Mohali assembly constituency held a protest Saturday during the visit of Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu.

Sidhu, who is also the local MLA, was invited by the village panchayat. However, a group of young farmers had gathered near the venue and they held a peaceful protest by holding flags.

“We had earlier informed the panchayat that we shall hold the protest during the visit,” a protestor said.