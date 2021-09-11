Punjab health minister faces protest from farmers in Mohali

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
Updated: September 11, 2021 1:35:44 pm
Updated: September 11, 2021 1:35:44 pm
The residents and farmers of Landran village in Mohali assembly constituency held a protest Saturday during the visit of Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu.
Sidhu, who is also the local MLA, was invited by the village panchayat. However, a group of young farmers had gathered near the venue and they held a peaceful protest by holding flags.
“We had earlier informed the panchayat that we shall hold the protest during the visit,” a protestor said.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-