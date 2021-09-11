scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 11, 2021
Punjab health minister faces protest from farmers in Mohali

Balbir Singh Sidhu, who is also the local MLA, was invited by the village panchayat. However, a group of young farmers had gathered near the venue and they held a peaceful protest by holding flags.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
Updated: September 11, 2021 1:35:44 pm
Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu. (File)

The residents and farmers of Landran village in Mohali assembly constituency held a protest Saturday during the visit of Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu.

Sidhu, who is also the local MLA, was invited by the village panchayat. However, a group of young farmers had gathered near the venue and they held a peaceful protest by holding flags.

“We had earlier informed the panchayat that we shall hold the protest during the visit,” a protestor said.

