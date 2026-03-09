Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh admits new Rajkot hospital non-functional without lifts and AC

In a piquant situation during Question Hour in the ongoing budget session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Monday, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh admitted that a newly constructed maternity hospital in Raikot was not functioning because it had no lifts, air conditioning, and a medical gas pipeline system.

Hearing the minister’s reply, even Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan could not resist commenting on the state of affairs and asked the minister to ensure that the hospital was functional at the soonest.

The health minister was replying to a question asked by Hakam Singh Thekedar, AAP MLA representing the Raikot constituency. He had asked whether it was true that the construction of the maternity hospital at Raikot had been completed, but the installation of AC and lift facilities still remained incomplete.

In his reply, Dr Balbir Singh said it was correct that the work on the 30-bedded Mother and Child Hospital at Raikot was complete. “However, due to scarcity of funds, the works related to the installation of AC, Lift and Medical Gas Pipeline System could not be included in the original project. Now, an estimate amounting to Rs 136.28 lakh has been prepared for the remaining works of installation of AC, lift, medical gas pipeline system, etc. However, the case is under process for the arrangement of funds for the same and obtaining administrative approval thereafter. After obtaining administrative approval, the work will be started within two months,” the minister said.

Will not allow ‘drug money’ to build mansions: Harpal Singh Cheema

Answering a question on behalf of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said drug smugglers will not be allowed to enjoy the fruits of their illegal wealth and build palatial houses by ruining the lives of the youth of Punjab.

Responding to a question raised by AAP MLA from Payal, Manwinder Singh Giaspura, Cheema highlighted the success of the one-year Yudh Nashean Virudh campaign.

“From March 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026, Punjab Police registered 36,178 First Information Reports (FIRs) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and arrested 47,902 accused. A total of 3,173 drug suppliers and distributors, and 429 big fish who were orchestrating this poison have also been arrested.

Punjab Police seized 2,276 kg of heroin, 29 tonnes of poppy husk, 686 kg of opium and 786 kg of marijuana. In addition, 68 kg of charas, 4 kg of cocaine, 36 kg of ICE, and more than 49 lakh illicit pills and capsules have also been recovered,” he said.

The minister added that the police recovered 285 drones and confiscated 338 kg of heroin that was being transported through these rogue drones, thereby cutting off a major supply route.

He said that out of 6,822 decided cases, 6,083 resulted in convictions. “This 89 per cent conviction rate is the highest in the country and has been made possible through modernisation efforts such as digital evidence collection and rigorous financial tracking,” he said.

Abohar MLA questions govt policy on failing Kinnow crops

The suspended Congress MLA from Abohar, Sandeep Jakhar, questioned the lack of any government policy to tackle the rising salinity of soil in the region due to waterlogging. “Will the horticulture minister state whether the Government is planning any alternative crop for the kinnow orchards being uprooted due to waterlogging in Abohar tehsil,” he asked.

Horticulture Minister Mohinder Bhagat said that fruit crops are highly sensitive to waterlogged conditions because their root systems require well-aerated soils for proper respiration and nutrient absorption.

“Prolonged soil saturation alters physiological, biochemical, and microbiological processes, resulting in root damage, disease incidence, lower productivity, and final plant death. Thus, well-drained soils and effective drainage management are required for long-term fruit crop productivity. So no fruit and vegetable crop is a feasible alternative crop for Kinnow orchard until the waterlogged area is fully reclaimed and drained,” he said.

The MLA demanded to know how the Government had announced more than Rs 1,000 crore for horticulture in its budget speech when it did not even have any roadmap to tackle the distress of the kinnow farmers. “Our region is already dealing with the failure of cotton crops, and now we have the failure of the kinnow fruit crop on our hands. Where should we go, what should we do,” he asked.

Make identity of bail sponsors of drug smugglers public: AAP MLA

The AAP MLA from Payal, Manwinder Singh Giaspura, demanded that those who shelter drug smugglers and facilitate bail for them should be exposed and their names be made public. “In villages, we face the problem that some people get drug smugglers out on bail. Will the government bring a policy on making names of those who help these smugglers get bail? Akalis and Congressmen get these smugglers out on bail,” the MLA alleged.

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema replied that bail is in the purview of the courts, which decide who has to be given bail after seeing all parameters. “We will discuss with the law department and with the Chief Minister on making the names public,” he told the MLA.

You have greater experience with drug smugglers: Cheema to Cong MLA

Congress MLA Avtar Henry questioned the finance minister if the Government was considering constituting special courts to make the trial faster and cases do not linger on. He said that often many people had to face false accusations under the NDPS Act and the cases dragged on.

Harpal Cheema asked the Congress MLA to provide a list of people who have been wrongly accused. “The courts have the right to decide on who is innocent and who is not. You may not be aware but NDPS Act cases are already being prosecuted in special courts. You have greater experience in drugs smugglers, so you can give details of the innocent people,” he said.

Mohali MLA flags encroachment and sale of govt land

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh questioned the housing and development minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on the flagrant violations being carried out by certain group housing societies in Mohali, which have been illegally occupying road berms, which were government property. He said the project managers of these societies have kept the gate of the convenience shops built inside the projects towards the main road instead of inside the boundary wall.

Terming it a scam involving several hundred crores of rupees, the MLA said such shops, which are part of the common area of the project, have been included in the inventory of the project while registering with RERA. He also said is letters to the department concerned highlighting this anomaly have gone unanswered.

Support for children of deceased teacher couple

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the Government will give full support to the two minor children of the teacher couple, Jaskaran Singh and Kamaljit Kaur, who died in an accident during the panchayat samiti and zila parishad elections held in December 2025.

Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali has raised the issue of the “meagre compensation” of Rs 10 lakh given by the Government to the two minor children of the couple, respectively. He urged the Government to provide Rs 2 crore (1 crore for each teacher) and a government job to the children who have nobody to look after them after their parents’ deaths.

Bains said a move is afoot to ensure Rs 1-crore insurance for teachers in association with HDFC Bank. He also said that, as far as the matter of providing a government job is concerned, if an employee dies during the course of duty, then among the dependent family members, the member who applies for the job is considered for appointment on compassionate grounds as per the policy.

“In this case, the children of the deceased are currently minors, Therefore, their case for appointment on compassionate grounds can only be considered after they attain majority (become adults),” he said.