Punjab: District health dept team conducts surprise check at sweet factory, takes samples

The district health department Thursday conducted a surprise check at a sweet factory and a sweet shop in Zirakpur.

District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Subhash Kumar, who led the team said that under the ‘Tandrust Punjab’ mission launched by the state government, the team checked the quality and expiry dates of the sweets and also took two samples of khoya and patisa, which have been sent to the lab for testing.

According to Dr Subhash, the traders were also directed to indicate the expiry date of the sweets on the tray. Apart from this, the food safety team also took 15 samples of red chili, turmeric, water and other items through the food safety van moving around the district.

Dr Kumar further said that shopkeepers were instructed to follow the guidelines issued by the district administration and health department to curb the spread of Covid.

“Shopkeepers were instructed to keep clean and not to sell expired items. They were told to wear gloves and masks and not allow anyone to enter the shops without a mask. They were also briefed on the Food Safety Act. They were asked to sell pure and unadulterated items and also to pay special attention to cleanliness,” he added.

The DHO also informed that the mobile testing van was moving through the district by which anyone could get the quality of various items checked. He said that the van is equipped with modern machinery also capable of checking the quality of milk, water, spices, cold drinks, desi ghee etc. A fee of Rs 50 per item is charged.