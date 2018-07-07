Punjab Health department to seek clarity from CM Amarinder Singh on dope test charges

Amarinder Singh (in pic) led Punjab government charges Rs 1500 each for conduction dope tests on arms licence applicants. (File) Amarinder Singh (in pic) led Punjab government charges Rs 1500 each for conduction dope tests on arms licence applicants. (File)

With the Punjab government deciding to conduct dope test on its employees, the state’s health department is planning to write to CM Amarinder Singh to take a final decision about the financial aspects of the move and about the user charges for conducting the test.

Sources said Health Minister Brahm Mohindra, during a meeting Friday with senior department officials, asked them to formulate a proposal as to how much the test would cost and whether the CM would declare it free and the state government will bear the costs.

The state government charges Rs 1500 each for conduction dope tests on arms licence applicants. The test is available in all civil hospitals across the state.

“We will be mentioning three possibilities [in the proposal]. First, we can charge from employees Rs 1500 each, which the government will reimburse. Second option is that the government decides Rs 500(the testing kit costs) to be fixed as charges. Thirdly, it will be free for employees across the state and the government bears the expenses,” said a health official.

Sources said if the government makes it free its 3.5 lakh regular employees, it will have to bear an additional cost of Rs 17.50 crore annually (each test Rs 500).

