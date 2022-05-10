Punjab HC stays BJP leader Bagga’s arrest till July 6

In further relief to Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Tuesday stayed his arrest till July 6.

This comes three days after the court, holding an urgent hearing late on Saturday night, granted him protection from any coercive action till the next date of hearing.

A Mohali court has issued a non-bailable warrant against him. “It is necessary in the interest of justice to issue non-bailable warrants for accused Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who is evading arrest, in order to facilitate the investigation,” the court of Judicial Magistrate (1st class) Ravtesh Inderjit Singh had said, and posted the matter for May 23.

The warrant was issued in connection with a case registered against Bagga in Mohali on April 1, alleging inflammatory posts in the media and on Twitter. This is the same case in which he was arrested from his Delhi residence on Friday morning.

In its order, the Mohali court said DSP, City-1, Mohali, Sukhnaaz Singh, informed the court that a petition to quash the FIR against Bagga was pending before the High Court for May 10. He told the court there is no stay on Bagga’s arrest nor has he filed any anticipatory bail application.