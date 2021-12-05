Punjab: HC stays recruitment of assistant professors

scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 05, 2021
By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
December 5, 2021 5:39:54 am
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the Punjab government’s selection process of the recruitment of assistant professors (College Cadre) in Computer Science.

The interim stay has been ordered by the Bench of Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu, while hearing the petition filed by Kulwinder Singh, who had been working as an assistant arofessor (Computer Science) on contractual basis with Baba Jogi Peer Neighbourhood Campus, Ralla, a constituent College of Punjabi University, Patiala since 2011.

The matter will be heard next on December 13.

