scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Punjab HC stays MC order to shut meat shops in Ambala

The Bench of Justice Sudhir Mittal passed the stay order while hearing a plea filed by Rajpal Poultry Farm and others.

Justice Mittal, after hearing the matter, ordered a stay of the shop closure order, issued a notice to the state of Haryana and other respondents, and fixed Agust 29 as the next date of hearing of the case.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the order of the Secretary, Municipal Committee of Naraingarh and Municipal Corporation of Ambala that directed meat shops to remain closed for nine days in Haryana for the
alleged reason that a religious festival was to be celebrated in the state.

The Bench of Justice Sudhir Mittal passed the stay order while hearing a plea filed by Rajpal Poultry Farm and others.

The petitioners, through Senior Advocate Akshay Bhan and Advocate Amandeep Singh Talwar, while relying upon the case of Bombay Mutton Dealer Association versus State of Maharashtra, submitted that private slaughter houses/meat shops cannot be asked to close down during the period of Paryushana festival [the most important annual event for the Jain community] as it would affect the constitutional rights of the general public, apart from violating the right of the petitioners to carry on their trade, business or vocation.

The petitioner’s counsel told the HC that a request was purportedly made by a private individual to the department of Urban Local Bodies, Haryana, Panchkula, to close meat shops in the state from August 24 to September 1 on account of
Paryushana Parav.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Constitutional Bench of Su...Premium
UPSC Key-August 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Constitutional Bench of Su...
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chefPremium
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef
Weathering the patriarchy stormPremium
Weathering the patriarchy storm
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: New UP BJP chief ticks right boxes for party; ...Premium
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: New UP BJP chief ticks right boxes for party; ...

On the basis of the same, the director of Urban and Local Bodies, Haryana, had requested the Deputy Commissioners and other concerned officials of local bodies to direct closure of meat shops during the aforesaid period.

The said letter has been construed as directions from the government, and was being implanted to close meat shops for 9 days.

The petitioner further argued that the action was without authority of law, arbitrary and perpetuated by malice in law, in so much it fails to take into account the violation of rights to livelihood and the right to carry on trade, business and profession. It also fails to take into account the material adverse effect on business establishments of petitioners, who will continue to face losses and incur operational cost during this period.

Advertisement

Justice Mittal, after hearing the matter, ordered a stay of the shop closure order, issued a notice to the state of Haryana and other respondents, and fixed Agust 29 as the next date of hearing of the case.

More from Chandigarh

“Operation of communications shall remain stayed so far as private slaughter houses/meat shops are
concerned,” ordered Justice Mittal.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 06:06:43 am
Next Story

Previous ‘study tour’ reports have not been tabled or junked: AAP

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

40 yrs after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on overdrive

40 yrs after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on overdrive

Surrendering a policy: When should you do it — and should you at all?

Surrendering a policy: When should you do it — and should you at all?

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Now open: The Indian Express 2nd Excellence in Governance Awards

Now open: The Indian Express 2nd Excellence in Governance Awards

Usman Qadir: The boon and the curse of being Abdul Qadir's son

Usman Qadir: The boon and the curse of being Abdul Qadir's son

How Haryana's discoms brought down electricity line losses by over 50%

How Haryana's discoms brought down electricity line losses by over 50%

AAP vs BJP at Rajghat: Kejriwal shows strength, BJP pours Gangajal

AAP vs BJP at Rajghat: Kejriwal shows strength, BJP pours Gangajal

BJP leader Sonali Phogat's post mortem finds ‘many blunt injuries’

BJP leader Sonali Phogat's post mortem finds ‘many blunt injuries’

How a video clip triggered a string of tweets from Nitin Gadkari

How a video clip triggered a string of tweets from Nitin Gadkari

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement