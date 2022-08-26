Punjab HC stays MC order to shut meat shops in Ambala

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the order of the Secretary, Municipal Committee of Naraingarh and Municipal Corporation of Ambala that directed meat shops to remain closed for nine days in Haryana for the

alleged reason that a religious festival was to be celebrated in the state.

The Bench of Justice Sudhir Mittal passed the stay order while hearing a plea filed by Rajpal Poultry Farm and others.

The petitioners, through Senior Advocate Akshay Bhan and Advocate Amandeep Singh Talwar, while relying upon the case of Bombay Mutton Dealer Association versus State of Maharashtra, submitted that private slaughter houses/meat shops cannot be asked to close down during the period of Paryushana festival [the most important annual event for the Jain community] as it would affect the constitutional rights of the general public, apart from violating the right of the petitioners to carry on their trade, business or vocation.

The petitioner’s counsel told the HC that a request was purportedly made by a private individual to the department of Urban Local Bodies, Haryana, Panchkula, to close meat shops in the state from August 24 to September 1 on account of

Paryushana Parav.

On the basis of the same, the director of Urban and Local Bodies, Haryana, had requested the Deputy Commissioners and other concerned officials of local bodies to direct closure of meat shops during the aforesaid period.

The said letter has been construed as directions from the government, and was being implanted to close meat shops for 9 days.

The petitioner further argued that the action was without authority of law, arbitrary and perpetuated by malice in law, in so much it fails to take into account the violation of rights to livelihood and the right to carry on trade, business and profession. It also fails to take into account the material adverse effect on business establishments of petitioners, who will continue to face losses and incur operational cost during this period.

Advertisement

Justice Mittal, after hearing the matter, ordered a stay of the shop closure order, issued a notice to the state of Haryana and other respondents, and fixed Agust 29 as the next date of hearing of the case.

“Operation of communications shall remain stayed so far as private slaughter houses/meat shops are

concerned,” ordered Justice Mittal.