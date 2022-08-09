Punjab: HC sets aside selection of 1,154 assistant profs in govt colleges

The Punjab and Haryana High Court, through an order on Monday, set aside the selection of nearly 1154 assistant professors in government-run colleges of Punjab.

The order on Monday was read out by the Bench of Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu, while allowing a bunch of petitions filed by Dr Sangeet Kumar and others. A detailed judgment was yet to be released on the high Court website.

The HC has been hearing a bunch of petitions, wherein the petitioners have sought directions for quashing a clause in the public notification/ advertisement dated October 19, 2021.

The petitioners — through counsels Senior Advocate Gurminder Singh and Advocates Sameer Sachdeva and Vikas Chatrath — had also sought directions for quashing a short notice for filling up vacant posts on the basis of `written test only’. The plea said that the action was in derogation to the UGC regulations “providing statutory criteria for selection/weightage”.

The petitioner mainly argued that the action of the state authorities of denying the benefit of five marks was wholly untenable in law to favour the candidates who are working in the government colleges of Punjab.

It was also contended by the petitioners that undue hurriedness and callousness was apparent as the process was hurriedly concluded by an outgoing government for political gains.

It was further argued the posts were to be filled up through the Punjab Public Service Commission, to whom demand had already been sent. “But in a last moment, without even formal withdrawal of posts from the PPSC’s purview, the selections are being rushed by making complete mockery of rules,” the plea read.