scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Punjab: HC sets aside selection of 1,154 assistant profs in govt colleges

It was further argued the posts were to be filled up through the Punjab Public Service Commission, to whom demand had already been sent.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 9, 2022 7:57:50 am
Punjab: HC sets aside selection of 1,154 assistant profs in govt collegesThe HC has been hearing a bunch of petitions, wherein the petitioners have sought directions for quashing a clause in the public notification/ advertisement dated October 19, 2021. (Express File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court, through an order on Monday, set aside the selection of nearly 1154 assistant professors in government-run colleges of Punjab.

The order on Monday was read out by the Bench of Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu, while allowing a bunch of petitions filed by Dr Sangeet Kumar and others. A detailed judgment was yet to be released on the high Court website.

The HC has been hearing a bunch of petitions, wherein the petitioners have sought directions for quashing a clause in the public notification/ advertisement dated October 19, 2021.

The petitioners — through counsels Senior Advocate Gurminder Singh and Advocates Sameer Sachdeva and Vikas Chatrath — had also sought directions for quashing a short notice for filling up vacant posts on the basis of `written test only’. The plea said that the action was in derogation to the UGC regulations “providing statutory criteria for selection/weightage”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notorietyPremium
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notoriety
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...Premium
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...
Letter links Shrikant Tyagi to BJP, had police cover for over a yearPremium
Letter links Shrikant Tyagi to BJP, had police cover for over a year
Experts Explain: What it will take to fulfill India’s solar power dreamPremium
Experts Explain: What it will take to fulfill India’s solar power dream

The petitioner mainly argued that the action of the state authorities of denying the benefit of five marks was wholly untenable in law to favour the candidates who are working in the government colleges of Punjab.

It was also contended by the petitioners that undue hurriedness and callousness was apparent as the process was hurriedly concluded by an outgoing government for political gains.

More from Chandigarh

It was further argued the posts were to be filled up through the Punjab Public Service Commission, to whom demand had already been sent. “But in a last moment, without even formal withdrawal of posts from the PPSC’s purview, the selections are being rushed by making complete mockery of rules,” the plea read.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 07:57:50 am

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

2

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

3

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

4

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

5

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

Featured Stories

Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
A Disruption-mukt Parliament
A Disruption-mukt Parliament
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem goes past 90m before Neeraj Chopra: Why the jave...
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem goes past 90m before Neeraj Chopra: Why the jave...
Explained: Recalling ‘Quit India’, when ordinary Indians took to the stre...
Explained: Recalling ‘Quit India’, when ordinary Indians took to the stre...
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Bellary Reddy wants to restart mining, Andhra tells SC ‘no objection’

Bellary Reddy wants to restart mining, Andhra tells SC ‘no objection’

India’s tally may be lower, but diversification and athletics haul a good sign
CWG 2022

India’s tally may be lower, but diversification and athletics haul a good sign

Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Karnataka study shows eggs in mid-day meals help children’s growth

Karnataka study shows eggs in mid-day meals help children’s growth

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

Premium
Part of Central Vista meant for PMO awaits green clearance

Part of Central Vista meant for PMO awaits green clearance

'Govt didn't have legislative agenda... appetite for continuing session'
Jairam Ramesh interview

'Govt didn't have legislative agenda... appetite for continuing session'

Chada strikes lyrical note as he bids farewell to Naidu
Delhi Confidential

Chada strikes lyrical note as he bids farewell to Naidu

On this day, ordinary Indians took to streets with vow to 'Do or Die'
Recalling 'Quit India'

On this day, ordinary Indians took to streets with vow to 'Do or Die'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement