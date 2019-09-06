Punjab HC seeks Haryana govt’s response on proposal to limit timings for transporting cows

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court has asked the Haryana government to respond to a proposal on limiting the timing for transportation of cows in the state to between 7 am and 5 pm to ensure proper implementation of its anti-cow slaughter law — the Haryana Gaunash Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015.

Advertising

The court has asked the state counsel to seek instructions in this regard after amicus, advocate Deepak Balyan suggested to the court that to prevent illegal transportation of cows, it would be appropriate if the timing is regulated so that micreants cannot take advantage of the dark.

The court observed that the point “seems to be quite valid”.

The court has also directed advocate Balyan to visit all the police stations in Nuh district and get feedback from the ground. He has been asked to submit a report to the court.

Advertising

“Deputy Commissioner, Nuh and Superintendent of Police, Nuh shall extend full cooperation in the matter and to ensure the safety and security of learned amicus curiae who shall inform them about the visit well in time,” the order said.

The court had earlier pulled up Haryana Police for its failure to implement the anti-cow slaughter Act in Mewat (Nuh) district after it was informed in May that 792 FIRs have been registered in Mewat district alone since 2015, but only 13 cases have been decided by the lower court and all the accused in those 13 cases have been acquitted by the courts.

Between April 1 and August 25, the police told court that a total of 99 FIRs under the Act have registered in the district, 175 accused fled from the spot in 68 cases and only 54 accused have been arrested till date.