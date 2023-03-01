scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

HC directs Punjab state election commissioner to draw schedule for sarpanch, municipal bodies polls

Punjab state election commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhuri has been directed to draw up the poll schedule within two weeks.

The high court directions came in a petition filed by Ajit Singh against the State of Punjab, which was disposed of on Tuesday.
Listen to this article
HC directs Punjab state election commissioner to draw schedule for sarpanch, municipal bodies polls
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday directed the Punjab state election commissioner to draw the poll schedule for impending elections to vacant seats of sarpanches and municipal bodies in the state, within two weeks.

The high court directions came in a petition filed by Ajit Singh against the State of Punjab, which was disposed of on Tuesday.

As the matter came up for hearing, the counsel for the state placed on record the notification appointing Raj Kamal Chaudhuri, principal secretary to the Punjab government’s sports and youth services department, as the state election commissioner.

Taking the notification on record, a division bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur and Justice Kuldeep Tiwari said, “The said appointed state election commissioner is directed to forthwith draw a schedule in respect of the impending elections to the vacant seats of sarpanches within the state of Punjab.”

Also Read
Zira pollution
Zira Liquor Factory Issue: PPCB has denied consent to pvt firm to operate...
Bhagwant Mann
Akali Dal says no one safe in state, BJP demands President’s Rule; CM Man...
Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal shot dead in Punjab's Tarn Taran
SIT files challan in Kotkapura firing case, Sukhbir Singh Badal & Sumedh ...

The bench further ordered, “He is also directed to forthwith draw a schedule with respect to the impending elections to the vacant seats in municipal councils, and, also in the municipal corporations, within the state of Punjab, but all within two weeks.”

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 11:54 IST
Next Story

India’s unemployment rate rises to 7.45% in February from 7.14% in January

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close