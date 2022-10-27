Punjab: HC puts ball in experts’ court to find answer to disputed question

The promotion of two constables of Punjab Police to the post of head constable now relies on the report of an expert committee, which will provide the correct answer to a question in dispute – “Tell, which Sikh Guru has written Anand Karaj?” which was asked by Punjab Police in its promotion test held in May 2017.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has disposed of a petition filed by two constables of Punjab Police – Prabhjot Kaur and Sharanjit Singh – who had moved the high court for setting aside the test result dated May 8, 2017, wherein the State of Punjab (respondents) had rejected their candidature by holding them not qualified and not awarding them necessary marks for question No. 29 and 36 in paper booklet set-B and question No.18 and 57 in paper booklet set-A, pertaining to “which Sikh Guru has written Anand Karaj”?

As per the case, Prabhjot Kaur was selected as constable in the Punjab Police department in 2009, while Sharanjit Singh was selected for the same post in 2012.

The department conducted a basic proficiency test for qualifying the lower school course for promotion of constables to head constables in 2017.

The petitioners appeared for the test, which was conducted at PAP Headquarters, Jalandhar, on April 23, 2017.

Prabhjot was given question paper booklet set-A, whereas Sharanjit was given question booklet set-B. On conclusion of the examination, the department issued the answer key on its website on April 25, 2017. After matching their answers, the petitioners found that the respondents had wrongly declared the answer to question No. 36 of paper set-B as option C instead of option D and to question No. 57 of paper set-A as option D instead of option C. Both the petitioners thereafter raised their objections to it and requested the respondents-department to correct the answers. But without paying heed to the the objections of the petitioners, the final result was declared.

As per Advocate Daljeet Singh Kahlon, counsel for petitioners, Prabhjot got 64 marks out of 100, while Sharanjit got 64.75 marks out of 100. Both were kept in the waiting list at serial numbers 335 and 303 respectively. It was argued that if the answer key was corrected, the petitioners would have had the necessary marks to be selected and would have qualified the test to be sent to the Lower School Course.

The counsel argued that the question posed in paper booklet set-A and B at serial No. 57 and 36 respectively was, “Tell, which Sikh Guru has written Anand Karaj?” and the options for it were – A. Guru Arjan Dev Ji; B. Guru Angand Dev Ji; C. Guru Amardass Ji or D. Guru Ramdass Ji.

The counsel contended that as per the answer key, option D had been declared as right answer, whereas it should be option C to question No. 57 of paper booklet set-A. Also, option C had been declared as right answer to question No. 36 of paper booklet-B, whereas it should be option D.

It is submitted that the right answer to the question would be Guru Ram Das Ji i.e. option C to question No. 57 of paper booklet set-A and option D to question No. 36 of paper booklet set-B.

The counsel submitted that “Anand Sahib was written by Guru Amar Das Ji and four Lavan was written by Guru Ram Das Ji. Anand Sahib is the Bani of Guru Amar Das Ji and usually read during all the functions held in Sikh community, but Lavan was written by Guru Ram Das Ji and read only at the time of marriage ceremony of Sikhs.

The counsel relied on various publications of reputed authors and historians to support his arguments, apart from the communication received from Shri Akal Takht Sahib, Amritsar, in this regard. He also relied on a comprehensive book on General Knowledge of Punjab, wherein the answer to the question “which Sikh Guru started four Lavan system of marriage” has been given as Guru Ram Das Ji, to support his arguments.

The State counsel opposing the arguments of the petitioners contended that there is no infirmity in the marking of the OMR sheets of the petitioners herein on the objections raised to the correct answer to question No. 57 of paper booklet set-A and question No. 36 of paper booklet set-B. The OMR sheets were re-evaluated and it had been found that the answer key was correct and, therefore, the petitioners herein are not entitled to any additional marks. It is argued that right answer to the aforesaid question is Guru Amar Das Ji as he initiated Anand Viah-Anand Marriage.

The bench of Justice Jaishree Thakur, after hearing the arguments, said, “This court is not an expert on the subject to give a definitive opinion on the correctness of the answer raised to the aforesaid question or even whether the question had been framed correctly or not. It is a well settled principle that the courts cannot take upon itself the task to examine discrepancies and inconsistency in question paper and evaluation thereof, which is a task assigned to the examiner – Selection Board. It is best left to the experts in the field to decide what would be the correct answer to the disputed question. Keeping in mind the complexity of the question and the answer to the question ‘Tell, which Sikh Guru has written Anand Karaj?’, this court deems it appropriate to dispose of the instant writ petition directing the respondents-State to refer the matter to the expert committee so appointed by it.”

It was further ordered that the expert committee must be constituted within a period of four weeks and the result must be furnished to the authorities concerned within a period of four weeks thereafter. The authorities would then take appropriate action as called for. In case the petitioners are entitled to any relief, the same be accorded to them, ordered the high court.