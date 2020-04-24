Punjab: HC nod to termination of 24-week pregnancy, PGI asked to provide all assistance

As per the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, a pregnancy can be terminated by a registered doctor before exceeding the 12-week limit. As per the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, a pregnancy can be terminated by a registered doctor before exceeding the 12-week limit.

Allowing a Sangrur woman’s petition seeking termination of pregnancy, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday directed the PGI Chandigarh to admit the woman and asked it to treat it as a case of poor patient in accordance with the applicable policy.

“Petitioner No. 1 be admitted forthwith after taking all necessary precautions required due to Covid-19 pandemic. The procedure be performed at the earliest keeping in view the urgency of the matter,” Justice Sudhir Mittal said in the order.

A 21-year-old woman and her husband from Sangrur in the petition filed through legal counsel Sanjeev Sharma on Wednesday informed the court that the foetus has shown symptoms of Down Syndrome which will cause both physical and mental handicap to the child at birth. The Permanent Medical Board of the PGI was asked to examine the woman.

She had to approach the HC as the pregnancy was 24 weeks old. As per the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, a pregnancy can be terminated by a registered doctor before exceeding the 12-week limit and beyond it till 20 weeks, it can only be allowed after seeking the opinion of two doctors. The pregnancy beyond the 20-week limit is only allowed to be terminated by the court usually only in those cases where it becomes necessary to safeguard the life of the pregnant woman.

The PGI in the report placed before the High Court on Friday informed it that termination of the pregnancy is possible without endangering the life of the mother. The Court accepted the recommendation.

“I have been informed that the petitioners are people of limited means and are unable to afford the aforementioned procedure. Thus, respondent No. 2 (PGI) is directed to treat the case as one of a poor patient and give all assistance available for such patients as per policy of the respondent no. 2,” reads the order further.

The petition was the first case to be handled by the High Court Legal Services Committee since the lockdown was announced. The Committee is providing legal assistance to the needy through Google Duo App, as per the directions of the Committee Chairperson Justice Daya Chaudhary.

