Punjab HC issues notice to UT after woman files petition for exemption from fitness test

The Punjab and Haryana High Court issued notice to the Chandigarh Administration and Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, over a petition filed by a woman applicant seeking directions to either exempt her from physique and physical fitness test for the post of fireperson or to prescribe the criteria for the same for female fireperson.

The petitioner, Rekha Rani (28) through her counsel Nikunj Dhawan contended that there is no criteria for appointment of women for the post and she has been forced to clear the test (which is only for males), in terms of the MC, Chandigarh Service Regulations 2011 dated June 15, 2015 for Fire and Emergency Service Department. She sought that the respondents conduct the test in terms of letter dated May 2, 2022.

Rani submitted that her father who had been working as a mali in the MC, died on July 12, 2014. She requested for a compassionate appointment, while submitting her application in May 2015, but the respondents kept delaying the matter. She filed a petition at the HC, where the respondents were directed to consider her case as per seniority list as and when Group D category becomes vacant for compassionate appointment.

It was further submitted that, in 2021, the respondents vide letter April 8, 2021 directed her to submit her consent for appointment on compassionate grounds to the post of fireperson, wherein she had been directed along with other males to pass the test in accordance with the standards prescribed in the MC. In the letter it was told to her that if the test is not cleared, then her name will again be placed in the seniority list for the group C post as and when available.

The petitioner submitted before HC that she came to know later that there is no criteria for women for the post, and she has been directed by the respondents to appear for the test on May 27, 2022. Hearing the matter, the Bench of Justice Rajbir Sehrawat issued notice to the UT and others, for May 25.