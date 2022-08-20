scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

Punjab HC issues notice to NHAI, others for charging toll without completing work

Petitioner, Karan Singh Dalal and Rajvir of Haryana, contended that directions have been sought from NHAI to fulfil their obligations under the Concession Agreement dated July 16, 2010.

Punjab and Haryana High Court (File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) has issued notice to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and others over a petition challenging the grant of Provisional Certificate and establishment of toll
plaza at Gadpuri, in Palwal district.

The NHAI and D A Toll Road Pvt Ltd had set up the toll plaza at Gadpuri.

Petitioner, Karan Singh Dalal and Rajvir of Haryana, contended that directions have been sought from NHAI to fulfil their obligations under the Concession Agreement dated July 16, 2010.

The work was construction/upgradation of six-lane elevated flyovers, pedestrian crossings, service roads, underpasses, intersections etc. on the Delhi-Agra stretch of the National Highway No-2, which passes through Delhi, Faridabad, Palwal, Kosi, Mathura and Agra.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lor...Premium
UPSC Key-August 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lor...
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may ...Premium
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may ...
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...Premium
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
Explained: The CBI’s Delhi excise casePremium
Explained: The CBI’s Delhi excise case

The counsel pointed out that the entitlement of the concessionaire to levy toll was to accrue after completion of the entire six-lane project. It was submitted before the HC that some features, including ROB at Ballabhgarh, six-lane flyover at Sohna crossing, were missing.

The road at Ballabhgarh was to be upgraded from four-lane to six lane to decongest the traffic.

Also in place of the six-lane flyover at Sohna crossing, a four-lane flyover was constructed and underpasses and service roads were not built.

Advertisement

It has been argued that in view of the aforesaid discrepancies, the concessionaire is not entitled to start toll collection and the certificate issued by the engineering incharge allowing the petitioners to collect the toll is an
abuse of the process of the law.

More from Chandigarh

The Bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj after hearing the contentions issued notice to NHAI and others and asked to reply by November 30, 2022.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 02:18:15 am
Next Story

Delhi: 12 IAS officers shifted

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

3

TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’

4

'Two wickets down, one to go': BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

5

Salman Khan's former girlfriend Somy Ali attacks him: 'A woman beater, and not just me'

Featured Stories

How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry's take-down procedur...
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry's take-down procedur...
Covid cases rising: here's what you need to know
Covid cases rising: here's what you need to know
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid
With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa
Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir

Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir

Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’

Premium
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals
Gadkari out, Fadnavis in

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals

Premium
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa

Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa

Opinion | At 75, battles won and losing
Ashutosh Varshney writes

Opinion | At 75, battles won and losing

Mumbai's double decker buses — why they were phased out, why they have returned
Explained

Mumbai's double decker buses — why they were phased out, why they have returned

Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy who partitioned Bengal in 1905?
Explained

Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy who partitioned Bengal in 1905?

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement