Punjab HC issues notice to NHAI, others for charging toll without completing work

The Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) has issued notice to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and others over a petition challenging the grant of Provisional Certificate and establishment of toll
plaza at Gadpuri, in Palwal district.
The NHAI and D A Toll Road Pvt Ltd had set up the toll plaza at Gadpuri.
Petitioner, Karan Singh Dalal and Rajvir of Haryana, contended that directions have been sought from NHAI to fulfil their obligations under the Concession Agreement dated July 16, 2010.
The work was construction/upgradation of six-lane elevated flyovers, pedestrian crossings, service roads, underpasses, intersections etc. on the Delhi-Agra stretch of the National Highway No-2, which passes through Delhi, Faridabad, Palwal, Kosi, Mathura and Agra.
Subscriber Only Stories
The counsel pointed out that the entitlement of the concessionaire to levy toll was to accrue after completion of the entire six-lane project. It was submitted before the HC that some features, including ROB at Ballabhgarh, six-lane flyover at Sohna crossing, were missing.
The road at Ballabhgarh was to be upgraded from four-lane to six lane to decongest the traffic.
Also in place of the six-lane flyover at Sohna crossing, a four-lane flyover was constructed and underpasses and service roads were not built.
It has been argued that in view of the aforesaid discrepancies, the concessionaire is not entitled to start toll collection and the certificate issued by the engineering incharge allowing the petitioners to collect the toll is an
abuse of the process of the law.
The Bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj after hearing the contentions issued notice to NHAI and others and asked to reply by November 30, 2022.
Delhi: 12 IAS officers shifted
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’
Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’Premium
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
Opinion | At 75, battles won and losing
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
BMC chief ordered officials to not remove hoardings of CM: Petitioner informs HC
2008 Malegaon blast case: HC judge recuses from hearing petitions
Cops thwart doctor’s suicide bid, reunite her with family
Bombay HC judge recuses from hearing Arun Ferreira’s plea for default bail
Ukrainian varsities’ mobility programme to medical students not recognised: NMC
Blood donation camp held to mark 75 years of India’s Independence
Single bid for Manora MLA hostel, PWD seeks Vidhan Bhavan’s call on re-tendering
Antim has the final word
Dumper with raw material for Metro project falls into trench, driver dies
10 crore rural households connected to piped water facility: PM Modi
Yacht found with weapons: ATS lodges case under Arms Act
To raise awareness about city’s history, PMC to start heritage walk from today