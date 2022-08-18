Punjab HC issues notice to Kartikeya Sharma on Ajay Maken’s plea

August 18, 2022 4:10:30 am
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to Kartikeya Sharma over a petition filed by senior Congress leader Ajay Maken, who has challenged the BJP-JJP-backed Independent candidate’s (Kartikeya Sharma) victory in the recent Rajya Sabha polls.
Sharma had won the Rajya Sabha election by a wafer-thin margin after he received 29.6 votes against Maken’s 29.
After hearing the matter, a bench of Justice H S Madaan issued a notice – returnable on September 19, 2022 – to Sharma.
As per Maken, he has challenged Sharma’s victory because a vote cast by an Independent MLA which should have been declared invalid, was accepted as valid.
Subscriber Only Stories
The vote should have been rejected as the MLA had not marked preference in the mandated column. As the vote was counted as valid, it had a bearing on the poll result, according to Maken. In a jolt to the Congress, BJP’s Krishan Lal Panwar and BJP-JJP-backed Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma were declared winners in the recent election to two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
