Will request Punjab HC Chief Justice to initiate probe into Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said that the state government shall be requesting the Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice to get the murder case of Sidhu Moosewala probed by a sitting judge.

This comes after a letter by the Punjabi singer’s father, Balkaur Singh Moosewala, requesting the probe. Balkaur has also demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) be roped to assist in the investigation.

Referring to the demand made by Moosewala’s father, Mann, in a statement, also said that the state government shall “ensure full cooperation to this enquiry Commission including that from any of the central agency like NIA”.

“Due to failures of your government, my son left us for forever. Shubhdeep’s mother asks me where is her son and when will he return home. What answer should I give to her? I hope I will get justice,” Balkaur wrote in the letter.

He also demanded that the officers, who reviewed his son’s security and made public the orders of pruning his security details, should be held accountable.

Balkaur also sought a public apology from Punjab Director General of Police for “linking Sidhu Moosewala’s death to a gang war”.

“With his hard work, my son brought laurels for Punjab worldwide. But, Punjab DGP projected my son’s death by linking it to gang war. Hence, I request that Punjab DGP should tender a public apology,” he wrote.

Mann also directed Punjab DGP to “issue a clarification regarding his yesterday’s press conference about this incident”.

On Sunday evening, Punjab DGP Viresh Kumar Bhawra said: “It appears to be an inter-gang rivalry case as his [Moose Wala’s] manager Shagunpreet’s name had surfaced in Vicky Middukhera murder case.”

Mann said that “Sidhu Moosewala was a celebrated artist and cultural icon of Punjab” and he has the highest respect for him. He condemned the murder in the strongest terms and stated that the government will leave no stone unturned to arrest those involved.