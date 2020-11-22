Punjab: HC allows 27 students declared ineligible for teaching posts to take written exam

The petitioners have argued that their applications for being appointed as ETT teachers were not being considered even though their qualification is recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to Punjab over a petition filed by 27 Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) pass students challenging their ineligibility for appointment to the 2,364 posts of ETT teachers by the state’s Education Department.

The bench of Justice Sudhir Mittal of HC while issuing notices to the state of Punjab for December 21, further directed that in the meantime the petitioners shall be permitted to take the written examination to be held on November 29, 2020.

The petitioners through their counsel, Advocate Kapil Kakkar and Shreesh Kakkar, have argued that their applications for being appointed as ETT teachers were not being considered even though their qualification is recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education. They further said that they had obtained diploma in Elementary Education from National Institute of Open Schooling and the same qualification is recognised under Section 14 of the NCTE Act, 1993.

It was contended that they were working as untrained teachers in various private/aided schools in the state of Punjab for the last 3-4 years and MHRD, Government of India, prescribed a course of diploma in elementary education for such untrained teachers to make them eligible for appointment to the post of primary teachers in the country. Further, the court was told that they had passed this two-year diploma of D.El.Ed in May 2019. The course run by NIOS is also recognised by National Council of Teacher Education under NCTE Act, 1963, but still when they applied for the 2,364 posts of ETT teachers advertised by the Punjab Education Department on March 6, 2020, they were declared ineligible for these posts. This was done on the ground that the Punjab government has not received any validation of this course till date.

“Once the course is under MHRD and is recognised by NCTE, still treating the petitioners as ineligible for ETT post is not illegal and arbitrary but totally unjust and unfair,” contended Kakkar.

