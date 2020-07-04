Punjab tells HC: 116 WhatsApp groups linked to SFJ blocked

Around 16 FIRs have been registered against the organisation, which has already been banned by the state government. (Image: Reuters) Around 16 FIRs have been registered against the organisation, which has already been banned by the state government. (Image: Reuters)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday directed the authorities to take “necessary action” with regard to the complaints against banned organisation Sikhs for Justice, which a PIL alleged has suddenly become very active to further the cause for Khalistan.

Punjab government earlier informed the court that 116 WhatsApp groups relating to the organisation have been blocked and further steps are being taken in this regard. Around 16 FIRs have been registered against the organisation, which has already been banned by the state government. The SFJ head Gurpatwant Singh Pannu was declared as a designated terrorist by the Centre on July 1, the court was told.

However, the government also told the court that details of the operations and other steps being taken by it cannot be disclosed for security reasons. “All necessary measures are being taken by the state of Punjab to prevent any kind of anti national activities being undertaken by the organisation,” an Additional Advocate General told the court, adding the measures are also being taken to block SFJ’s proposed referendum.

Haryana government and the Government of India also assured the court that the necessary steps are being to ensure the safety and integrity of the country.

The order was passed in a case filed by a lawyer, who said the SFJ is going ahead with all kinds of anti-national activities and is provoking the residents of Punjab to declare a war against the current state government.

The court Friday also asked the authorities to analyse the information with the petitioner and take necessary steps for dealing with his threat perception, if so required. The petitioner earlier submitted that his photographs have been publicly displayed through electronic media and he has also been threatened with dire consequences.

