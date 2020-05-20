Punjab has sent over 2.8 lakh migrants home, says govt

The 200th train, which was flagged off from Amritsar by DC Shivdular Singh Dhillon, took migrants to their homes in Maharashtra.

With the 200th train leaving from Amritsar on Tuesday, the Punjab government said it has already facilitated the return of more than 2,80,000 migrant workers to their home states.

A government statement quoting Nodal Officer Vikas Pratap said that another 15 trains will be leaving Tuesday, taking total number of Special Shramik Trains to 215, run between May 5 and 19.

Of the total 215, maximum trains (89) have gone from Ludhiana with another 61 trains from Jalandhar have taken migrants to different parts of the country, followed by 19 from Amritsar, 16 from Patiala and 15 from Mohali. Six trains have left from Ferozepur, 5 from Sirhind and 3 from Bathinda.

Maximum trains are going to UP, followed by Bihar and Jharkhand. The Punjab government is also sending trains to Chattisgarh, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said all Nanded returnees who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been cured and sent back home.

In a statement, he said that out of 4,218 Nanded returnees, 1,252 turned tested positive.

Sindhu said Punjab is became the leading state in India to battle coronavirus by achieving 78 per cent recovery rate.

Sidhu said 1,57,13,789 persons have been screened in April. Of these, 9,593 were found to have symptoms and referred for further management and sampling.

He said that there have been 1,980 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state so far and 52,955 persons have been tested, of which 48,813 are found negative. He said that out of 1,980 patients, 1,557 have been cured which is among the highest recovery rates in India.

Sidhu further said that ‘Risk Stratified Random Sampling’ needs to be done (frequent travellers, frontline workers, people with co-morbidity and people living in densely populated areas etc) across the state.

