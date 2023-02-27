Punjab has done a lot for Urdu, will continue to do so: Javed Akhtar

Language was the leitmotif of ‘Mera Paigam Mohabbat Hai, Poetry for Social Change’, as poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar Sunday took the audience at the Chitkara Lit Fest on a journey of a life that has celebrated language in myriad ways.

In conversation with poet and translator Nirupama Dutt, Akhtar shared how his life as a young adult was a roller coaster ride, with the “rebel” child leaving home at 16, to find refuge in homes of friends, who “brought him up” and supported his life and being in more ways that just helping him through college.

“I was once told by a wise man that make as many friends as possible in student life, for later you will have only business associates. I did just that and am very fortunate to have so many friends,” Akhtar went back in time, remembering that he still wears his friend Mushtaq Singh’s kadha from the Golden Temple, which was given to him in 1964.

A voracious reader and film buff, Akhtar remembered how he would write love letters for his friends and complete strangers in college and also his scripts for debates. “I wanted to get into films and idolised Guru Dutt, and ultimately, it was dialogue writing that gave me a foothold and recognition and then began a new journey of writing poetry and lyrics,” he said.

Akhtar said the simple dialogues of Sholay he had penned remain relevant and popular and on so many platforms 49 years later. As for the inspiration, Akhtar modestly smiled and said, ”Deadlines and panic remain the driving force.”

Talking about the status of Urdu in the country, Akhtar shared how in the 20th century, the major contribution in language, prose, poetry, the contribution of Punjab is huge. “New metaphors, nazms, ghazal, it all started here and Punjab has done a lot for Urdu and will continue to. Urdu is Punjab’s language, so why did you leave it? Language is not of religions, but regions and we must stay away from the false propoganda of Parttion. Religion borrows our language and God speaks to you in your language. Punjab is bilingual and you have done a mistake by leaving it. You should know how to read it and this is where the role of educational institutes comes in,” added Akhtar.

As for life and its larger meaning, Akhtar asserts that he is a rationalist, and atheist and believes that you have come from nothingness and go to nothingness. “We are random. Nature had no grand plans when it gave us life. But yes, life gave us human society, and we entered the membership club. We got so many facilities and privileges, because of these past members. Let’s not create chaos and contribute to this club before saying goodbye and this is the only purpose of life.”

Referring to his recent trip to Pakistan for the Faiz Festival, Akhtar remarked how Partition cannot divide our culture, history, poetry, for our connects are strong.

“Regimes do not define relationships. People want friendships, free access, freedom, friendship, exchanges. Both the people want this. The political class’ feelings are not the common man’s. We cannot look at people with one eye and we must remember that people to people contact is paramount.”