Punjab has contained Covid to considerable extent, collected 2.8L samples: Health minister

Punjab Health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that they have managed to contain the spread of Covid-19 to a considerable extent with the efforts of the state government. The minister added that the state health department has collected more than 2.80 lakh samples.

Stating further, the minister said that till date a total of 2,84,431 people have been tested in the state, out of which 5,056 were found positive. Meanwhile, a total of 3,320 persons have recovered from the disease.

Speaking about Mission Fateh, minister Balbir Singh Sidhu solicited the support of people, saying that the campaign will continue in future also with full zeal and commitment. He also expressed confidence that Punjab will soon emerge victorious in the war against the coronavirus. “Punjab is fighting the war against coronavirus in a systematic and planned way and its emphasis is on the strengthening of the healthcare infrastructure so as to effectively combat the pandemic,” Sidhu said.

The minister said that the state government was making earnest efforts to tackle the pandemic and added that Punjab was the first state in the country to impose a curfew after assessing the gravity of the situation.

