Punjab,Haryana,UT told to demolish constructions in Sukhna catchment

In a significant order,the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday directed Punjab,Haryana and Chandigarh to demolish without notice any construction being carried out in the Sukhna Lakes catchment area despite a stay ordered by the High Court on March 14 last.

Also,the High Court directed Punjab,Haryana and Chandigarh to stop construction activity in the lakes catchment area.

During the resumed hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to save the lake,a division bench comprising acting Chief Justice M M Kumar and Justice Alok Singh ruled,We direct Punjab and Haryana,as well as the Chandigarh Administration,to put their enforcement agencies in action,and construction activities going on in the catchment area as per the map of the Survey of India should be immediately stopped; and any construction raised in violation of the directions issued by the court be demolished without issuing any notice.

On March 14 last,the High Court had passed directions to the states to restore the lake and its former glory by observing that no housing colony or building activity of any kind would take place in the catchment area,either within the forest area or agriculture area.

We have been apprised that despite the directions,construction activities are going on. Both the states,as well as UT,shall submit their report with regard to the violation of the directions issued in the order dated March 14 last and the action taken against the violators, the High Court remarked on Monday.

The bench also observed that the minutes of a meeting on the Save Sukhna issue revealed that Survey of India map had been accepted in principle by the UT Administration. But Punjab had adopted an unacceptable attitude and is still making submissions that the map is unacceptable.

The bench added that the state had endorsed the authenticity of the map during the proceedings of another petition. Now,it cannot go back on the stand taken, noted the order passed on Monday.

The bench observed that it did not feel the necessity of experts sub-committee to prepare a fresh map. The administration shall give wide publicity to the catchment areas as depicted in the map prepared by the Survey of India and adopted by the UT Administration as the map of the catchment area so that the general public is made aware that no construction is permitted in the area, the bench held.

The court also took note of the messages by the builders publicising the construction in the catchment area. The bench observed that it was told about messages being sent to the counsel for the parties,which showed a defiant attitude on the part of the builders.

The bench granted the counsel for the parties the liberty to bring to the courts notice the names of the violators who plan to raise construction in the catchment area and who might have been sending the SMSes.

