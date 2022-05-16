Punjab, Haryana to restart wheat procurement

Punjab and Haryana governments have decided that the wheat procurements in the two states will continue and the markets will remain open till May 31. The decision was announced by CM Manohar Lal Khattar while speaking at “Haryana Pragati Rally” at Yamunanagar on Sunday.

Punjab’s Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Lal Chand Kataruchak on Sunday ordered continuation of wheat procurement operations in 232 mandis in the state until May 31. According to an official statement, this announcement was made after carefully examining the “ramifications” of the recent decision of the Centre to ban wheat exports. Notably, India has banned wheat exports in a bid to check high prices amid concerns of wheat output being hit by scorching heatwave.

“This time, the production of wheat has decreased. So PM Narendra Modi has banned the export of wheat. In order to ensure that every poor person of the country gets food grains, wheat will be procured again in Haryana for 15 days as per the decision of the central government and it will start from May 16, which will continue till May 31. Farmers who want to sell their wheat can come to the mandis,” Khattar said.

Read in Explained | Behind low wheat procurement

Earlier in the day, he also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for seven development works worth Rs 334 crores, inaugurated several other projects and announced various projects worth crores of rupees in both Jagadhari and Yamunanagar.

To promote plywood industry in Haryana, Khattar announced that the first Forest Research Institute will be set up in the state at Rs 50 crore.

Audio-track of Khelo India games launched

CM Khattar and sports minister Sandeep Singh launched the audio-track of Khelo India on Sunday. This year, Khelo India Youth Games-2021 will be organised in the state from June 4 to 13, 2022. “The Khelo India Promotional Song will work to instill enthusiasm among the young sportspersons coming from different states of the country. This year, once again the whole world will get to see the power of the players of Haryana through the platform of Khelo India Youth Games Year-2021.

— With PTI inputs