Punjab, Haryana record highest single-day caseload this year

There are 7,229 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while the recovery rate rose to 96.35 per cent, according to a state health bulletin(file)

Punjab and Haryana Thursday recorded 2,700 and 1,053 new coronavirus cases, their respective highest single-day spike this year. Punjab also recorded 43 more deaths taking total such fatalities till date to 6,517 while seven more people succumbed to the pathogen in Haryana, taking the toll to 3,117.

Punjab, for the ninth consecutive day, added more than 2,000 fresh infections amid a second Covid wave after the single-day highest count of 2,896 cases on September 17 last year.

In a statement Thursday, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said six states — Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat — added up to 80.63 per cent of new cases reported in the previous 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases followed by Punjab.

The new infections took the Punjab tally to 2,22,937. Jalandhar reported a maximum of 413 cases, followed by 340 in Ludhiana, 321 in Mohali, 297 in Amritsar, 233 in Gurdaspur and 231 in Patiala, it said.

The active cases rose to 20,522, while the number of recoveries climbed to 1,95,015 after 1,735 more patients recuperated, according to a medical bulletin.



Eleven more people succumbed to the virus in Jalandhar, eight in SBS Nagar, seven in Ludhiana, six in Hoshiarpur, two each in Patiala, Tarn Taran and Amritsar and one each in Ferozepur and Gurdaspur, as per the bulletin.

There are 25 critical patients who are on ventilator support, while 296 are on oxygen support. A total of 57,44,842 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, the 1,053 new infections in Haryana, including 256 in Gurgaon, 101 in Karnal and 116 in Panchkula, took the state tally to 2,83,622. The state had reported 1,065 infections on December 11.

The seven more deaths on Thursday include two deaths each from Karnal and Panipat, and one each from Faridabad, Hisar and Fatehabad districts.