Pending cases against sitting, ex-lawmakers: 163 in Punjab, 21 in Haryana, 7 in Union Territory

After Punjab and Haryana High Court sought details about cases pending against MPs/MLAs (sitting and former), the court on Monday was told that 163 such cases were pending in Punjab, 21 in Haryana, and seven in Chandigarh. This information was revealed in affidavits filed respectively by the three states.

On Monday, an affidavit filed by Arun Pal Singh, Inspector General of Police, Litigation, Bureau of Investigation, Punjab, said that about 163 cases are pending against MPs/MLAs (sitting or erstwhile) in the Punjab. Additional Advocate General (AAG), Punjab, SPS Tinna, submitted before the bench that this data has been compiled by the Director, Bureau of Investigation, Punjab after obtaining information from the Commissioners and SSPs of different districts.

Further, an affidavit was filed by Sanjay Kumar, IGP (Administration and Law and Order), Haryana, wherein it was submitted that in total 21 cases registered in Haryana (8 against ex-MLAs of Haryana and 2 against ex-MLAs of Himachal Pradesh) are under trial and 3 cases registered had been transferred to CBI, Chandigarh for investigation.

“15 out of 21 criminal cases are pending before the trial courts, whereas, 6 cases are pending before appellate/revisional courts”, mentioned the affidavit reply by Haryana IG.

Ankur Mittal, AAG, Haryana, also submitted that investigation of three cases has been transferred to the CBI.

As per the status report filed by way of affidavit of Sanjay Baniwal, DGP, Chandigarh Police, seven cases are pending which are under investigation, and no case is pending trial at the moment.

A query was put to Chandigarh SSP, Kuldeep Chahal by the HC bench, about the reasons for delay in completing the investigation in the cases. SSP Chahal submitted that investigation has been slightly delayed due to Covid-19 situation and an effort shall be made to conclude the same at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India, prayed for more time to seek information from the Enforcement Directorate and apprise the court. While, as per order, CBI remained unrepresented despite notice. Rupinder Khosla, Amicus Curiae, assured the court that he shall inform the CBI counsel of the pending proceedings.