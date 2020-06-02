Punjab & Haryana High Court declines to entertain plea on discharge without testing

The division bench consisted of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli. (Source: File Photo) The division bench consisted of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli. (Source: File Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a petition alleging that Punjab was discharging the COVID-19 patients without conducting the RT-PCR test after the state submitted that a policy for treatment and discharge as prepared by the ICMR was being followed. The asymptomatic patients are discharged after 10 days and sent to home isolation, in accordance with the revised ICMR guidelines which do not make it mandatory to conduct the test at the time of discharge.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli, however, in the order also gave the petitioners Chetan Bansal and another, liberty to approach the authorities to bring to their notice their concerns based on medical reports and opinion of the experts, while directing the government to examine the same and thereafter take a decision in accordance with the law.

“It goes without saying that the issue raised by the petitioners is rightly treated not to be adversarial by the State of Punjab and it is stated that they would welcome any suggestion made by any person which shall be considered by the experts and if found feasible would be implemented,” the order reads.

