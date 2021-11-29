Punjab and Haryana High Court tells two SHOs to produce ‘missing’ man

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought affidavits from two Station House Officers (SHOs) over a Habeas Corpus petition filed by a UT resident against the illegal confinement of her 23-year-old son by the Chandigarh Police.

The petitioner, Sunita Rani, through her counsel Advocate Padamkant Dwivedi, has moved the petition, commanding the production of his son who had been illegally detained by respondents since the evening of November 24, 2021, in connection with an armed robbery in Sector 28.

The petitioner had alleged before HC that her son had been tortured by the policemen.

The 23-year-old has since returned home after the filing of the petition in court.

As the matter came up for hearing before the HC, the counsel appearing on behalf of Chandigarh Police submitted that the 23-year-old had never been illegally detained, nor is confined in any of the police stations falling within the jurisdiction of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The Bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur, on submission of Chandigarh Police, said, “If so, the afore stated fact be disclosed, on affidavits, to be filed within a period of one week, by co-respondents SHO PS Industrial Area Phase 1 and SHO PS 26.”

The bench further said that both SHOs are directed to ensure the man’s production before the court, on November 30, 2021.