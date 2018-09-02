Punjab & Haryana High Court calls for security audit of all judicial complexes

Punjab and Haryana High Court. (File) Punjab and Haryana High Court. (File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the DGPs of Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh to conduct area-specific security audit of all the judicial court complexes and residences of the judicial officers and submit the report to the security committee of the High Court.

According to the minutes of a recently held meeting at the High Court, district and sessions judges in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh also have been asked to hold meetings of security committee in the districts regarding the steps required to be taken regarding the security.

Police authorities in the region have also been directed to provide adequate security to the judicial officers in court complexes and also at their residences. The Punjab Police have also been directed to take steps for providing PSOs to all the judicial officers in Punjab as has been done in Haryana.

