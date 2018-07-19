Punjab and Haryana High Court restores showcause notices for cancellation of permits for pvt buses

The notice for cancellation of route permits for private buses in Punjab restored. (Express File photo) The notice for cancellation of route permits for private buses in Punjab restored. (Express File photo)

Restoring the show-cause notices issued to various private bus operators by Punjab government for cancellation of their illegal route permits, Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday stayed the judgment of a single bench, which had quashed the notices in May this year, and asked the transport companies to submit their responses to transport authorities within next three weeks.

The division bench of Justices Surya Kant and Justice Sudip Ahluwalia took strong note of the decision of the single bench, which had called the show cause notices issued under Punjab’s new transport policy as “unwarranted and uncalled for”, and observed that the single bench could not have taken such a decision on the basis of a division bench judgment passed on the matter in 2012.

The division bench during the government appeal against the single bench decision also observed that it wants the new players to enter the transport sector, adding its observations in the 2012 decision were completely ignored by the single bench. Additional Advocate General, Rameeza Hakeem in the appeal told the division bench that the state only had acted in accordance with the 2012 division bench decision.

Earlier, the division bench of Chief Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Arun Palli, while hearing the government appeal against the single-bench decision on Monday, had noted that since the issue involved the interpretation of the 2012 division bench decision, this appeal should be placed before the same Bench.” In an administrative order, Justice Murari then had sent the matter to the division bench headed by Justice Surya Kant for adjudication since the 2012 decision was passed by him and Justice R P Nagrath (now retired).

