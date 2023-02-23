Grant employees regular pay, all allowances from date of initial appointment, HC directs Punjab govt

Allowing a bunch of petitions filed by employees of Punjab, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Punjab Government to grant the employees regular pay scale along with all other emoluments, allowances from the date of their initial appointment. A three-month deadline was set for paying the arrears.

The HC has disposed of more than 100 petitions, which were filed by employees in various departments of the state government or working in aided posts in private schools in the State of Punjab.

The Bench of Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Sukhvinder Kaur have ordered, that clarification dated January 15, 2015 and notification dated December 22, 2015 to the extent that during period of probation or if increase in such period of probation, only fixed emoluments shall be paid to the employee, which shall be equal to the minimum of pay band of the service or post to which he is appointed and shall not include Grade Pay, Special Pay, Annual Increment or any other allowance except Travelling Allowance, and further directing that the period of probation shall not be treated to be the time spent on the time scale applicable to his post, are quashed.

Also, “Any conditions included in appointment letters issued to petitioners on the basis of the above notifications, are also quashed”, said the HC in the order.

The petitioners- Mohammad Daud Alam and others, through counsels, Vikas Chatrath, HC Arora, Sunny Singla, Gagneshwar Walia and Kapil Kakkar, had challenged the amended notification dated January 15, 2015, and added Rule 2.20-A and substituted in Rule 4.1 thereof, for sub Rule (1), as per which a government employee would be entitled to receive only fixed monthly emoluments as specified in Rule 2.20-A during the period of probation and such emolument shall not include any Grade pay, annual increment or any other allowance except the Travelling Allowance as per entitlement of the post held by such employee. Also the period spent on probation would not be treated as spent on such post even if the services of the Government employee are regularized on satisfactory completion of probation. Further there was a clarificatory note issued by the Government of Punjab on same date, January 15, 2015, reiterating the same which is that during period of two years probation on recruitment, the fixed emoluments shall be paid to the employee, which shall be equal to the minimum of Pay Band applicable to such new post of employee and during probation period, he shall not be entitled to annual increments or any other allowances except Travelling Allowance; on successful completion of the probation period, he shall be entitled to the salary in the minimum Pay Band including Grade pay from the beginning on the said post; the period of probation, and if any increase made therein, shall not be considered while fixing the salary.

It is pertinent to mention that the Punjab and Haryana HC earlier hearing a petition in Gurwinder Singh and others (1 Supra), followed a decision of the Rajasthan High Court in Gopal Kumawat versus State of Rajasthan and others, quashed the notification dated January 15, 2015, the clarificatory letter dated January 15, 2015 as well as Clauses in appointment letters issued to the petitioners.

Meanwhile, the notification was further amended on December 22, 2015, to amend the Punjab Civil Services Rules.

The HC said that, “Though counsel for the State sought to contend that the notifications dated January 15, 2015 and December 22, 2015 had been issued on the ground of certain financial difficulties of the State, and so the benefit of the quashing of the said notification and similar notifications ought to be postponed and granted from a date after the date of initial appointment, we cannot agree with such submission because such a ground was deemed to have been rejected in the decisions rendered by this Court in in Gurwinder Singh and others (1 Supra) and also in Dr Vishavdeep Singh and others (4 Supra).”