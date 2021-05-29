Punjab & Haryana High Court puts brakes on privatisation of electricity department

The bench of Justices Jitendra Chauhan and Vivek Puri, have kept in abeyance the process further. However, the order in the matter was yet to be release by the High Court on its website.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court division bench on Friday put brakes on the further process of Chandigarh Administration for privatising the Electricity Wing of the UT Engineering department.

The bench of Justices Jitendra Chauhan and Vivek Puri, have kept in abeyance the process further. However, the order in the matter was yet to be release by the High Court on its website.

The bench is hearing the matter after UT Powermen Union challenged the privatisation of the Electricity wing of the Chandigarh Administration.

The counsel for petitioner, have contended that there is no provision of privatisation under the Electricity Act, 2003. No provision has been framed for reservation policy for the OBC, BC, sports personnel, ex-army personnel and various deprived sections of the society.

The action of the Chandigarh Administration in taking effective steps to privatise the Electricity Wing by selling of 100 percent stake of the Government is not legally sustainable, the same being violative of Section 131 (2) of the Act, as per which the power department/utility cannot be transferred to a totally private entity with no stake or control of the Government at all, they added.