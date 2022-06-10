Punjab & Haryana HC grants protection to couple in live-in relationship, says ‘times are changing’

Granting protection to a couple in a live-in-relationship wherein the woman was already married, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has said that “the time is to shift perspective from didactics of the orthodox society”.

The bench of Justice Anoop Chitkara was hearing the protection plea of a couple from Haryana who said they were in a live-in relationship. The couple had moved the high court through their counsel Pradeep Chhoker, seeking direction to the state to protect them as they feared for their lives and liberty at the hands of their family members.

Meanwhile, the husband of the woman petitioner appeared through his counsel and submitted that he has not been arraigned as a party in the matter and the woman remarried without divorcing him, leaving him in the lurch. Thus, the husband said, no protection can be given to such a woman because the apprehended threat is a consequence of her own actions and violation.

After hearing the matter, Justice Chitkara said on May 20, “The times are changing fast, even in those lands that were left behind and stuck with the old ethos and conservative social milieu.”

Justice Chitkara added, “We are governed by the rule of law and follow the constitutional dharma. In the ever-evolving society, evolving the law with it, the time is to shift perspective from didactics of the orthodox society, shackled with the strong strings of morality supported by religions to one that values an individual’s life above all. Every person in the territory of India has an inherent and indefeasible fundamental right to life flowing from Article 21 of India’s Constitution and the State is duty bound to protect life.”

While citing a judgment of the Supreme Court, the high court said that if the allegations of apprehension of threat to their lives turns out to be true, it might lead to an irreversible loss.

The court said it was not adjudicating on the validity of the petitioners’ relationship but adhering to its fundamental duty of guarding their lives. Thus, in the facts and circumstances peculiar to this case, it shall be appropriate that the concerned Superintendent of Police, station house officer, or any officer to whom such powers have been delegated or have been authorised in this regard, provide appropriate protection to the petitioners, said the high court.

The high court also clarified that there is no adjudication on merits and that this order is not a blanket bail in any FIR, and also that this order shall not come in the way if the interrogation of the petitioners is required in any cognisable case.