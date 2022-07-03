Punjab and Haryana High Court to hear petition alleging replacement of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim with ‘dummy’

The Punjab and Haryana High Court will hear on Monday (July 4) a petition seeking directions to the Haryana government to “verify the authenticity” of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh as the petitioners alleged that the state government, in collusion with some people, had replaced him with a “dummy person”.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court last October sentenced Ram Rahim Singh and four others to life imprisonment in the 2002 murder of former Dera manager Ranjit Singh. He was released on one-month parole from the Sunaria jail of Rohtak in Haryana last month.

The petitioners, including a person named Ashok Kumar, claimed themselves to be staunch followers of Dera Sacha Sauda and alleged in the petition that after Ram Rahim’s arrest, they noticed various changes in his figure and personality: the height increased by one inch, the length of the fingers of hands, as well as the size of feet, increased; the size of eyes reduced and its shape changed, the width of shoulders reduced, teeth arrangement changed, voice and body language altered, among others.

The petitioners further contended that “bare perusal of the videos and photographs published by (the) alleged Dera chief/dummy person during the present parole period clearly reveals that his face and hands have a makeover or masking and that changes from video to video. Moreover, during a meeting with his villagers, (the) alleged Dera chief/dummy person even failed to recognise his old friends. Even it is admitted fact that (the) Dera chief is known for his bold and clear statements, but now during the present parole period, (the) alleged Dera Chief/dummy person (was) himself contradicting (the) Dera chief’s earlier statements”.

The petitioners claimed to have known that some changes were made to Ram Rahim’s Aadhaar card after the grant of present parol and the motive behind this was to usurp the Dera chief’s trust through forged documentation as he is the only owner of the trust having huge immovable property. The matter should be enquired thoroughly by an independent agency like the CBI, the petitioners sought.

They also allege that “through some unconfirmed sources, petitioners came to know that (the) original Dera chief has been abducted to Udaipur (in) Rajasthan and now they are planning to replace this dummy person with (the) original one in jail and perhaps they would kill the original one.”

The petitioner submitted that during the 2015-2016 period, several body doubles and duplicates of Ram Rahim were trained during the shooting of a movie named Online Gurukul, directed by the Dera chief himself. The duplicates seemed so original that even Ram Rahim’s daughter failed to identify the original one, they said.

The petitioners said they moved a representation on the matter to the Haryana chief minister on June 22 but no action had been taken.

Besides the sentencing in the 2002 murder case, Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment in 2017 for raping two of his disciples.