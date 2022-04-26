HC junks retd cop’s plea for security officer: ‘Practice of creating privileged class on state expense has to be deprecated’

Seeking a personal security officer is not a vested right of any person, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed the appeal of a retired Punjab Police officer who had challenged a state government order whereby the security provided to had been withdrawn. Coming down heavily on the petitioner, the HC said that “the demand for security is more to display it as an authority of symbol and to flaunt his status as a VIP”.

A Division bench of Justices Augustine George Masih and Vinod S Bhardwaj made the obesrvations while hearing the Letter Patents Appeal (LPA) filed by Jaskirat Singh Chahal, a retired Punjab Police officer. “This practice of creating a privileged class on the state’s expense, by using the taxpayers’ money has to be deprecated,” the Bench said.

Chahal, in the appeal, had contended that he is a decorated police officer, who had joined the force in the year 1977 and was awarded with police medal for gallantry on November 18, 1987, for displaying valour and courage in apprehending a terrorist. Further, he was promoted to the rank of Inspector on June 21, 1985 and thereafter, in 1986, the appellant displayed exemplary courage in averting communal riots between two communities. The house of the appellant was set on fire in the year 1986 and on account of the recognition of exemplary courage, devotion to duty and fearless performance in the discharge of his obligations, he was provided security cover and was allowed to retain one Personal Security Officer (PSO) post his retirement. The PSO was however withdrawn vide order April 4, 2017. Chahal challenged the order of the state before the HC. However, a single Bench dismissed his plea. He thus filed an appeal (LPA) against the single Bench order.

The state counsel, in reply, submitted that the request of the appellant has been re-considered and they did not find that he faced any specific or general threat from any quarter. Hence, the Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar did not recommend any personal security cover for him. It was also pointed out that the assessment of threat with respect to the security of the appellant was also carried out by the Intelligence Wing which affirmed absence of any threat to him. Also, the last incident referred to by the appellant in his petition relates to the year 1986. The very fact that there has been no untoward incident since then only corroborates the stand of the state, the counsel contended.

The Division Bench after hearing the matter said, “Seeking a personal security officer is not a vested right of any person. A person beseeching indulgence of the court has to make out a strong exception by demonstrating the apprehension to be real and genuine. The mere apprehension in the mind of an individual, not supported by any cogent, convincing and reliable material cannot form the basis for the Court to conclude that the assessment of the threat perception by the state is invalid or that it is based upon incorrect and subjective mis-appreciation of the material available with them.”

“The gravity of threat has to be real and not just based upon perceptive apprehension. In the event the competent authority in the state government is convinced that the threat has abated, there can be no justification to extend a personal security cover at the state’s expense, only as an act of patronage or as an act aimed to create a coterie of obliged and loyal persons. Limited public resources cannot be deployed for display of eminence and as an attempt to bolster the ego of the recipient of such protection. The satisfaction of the competent authority cannot be ignored in the absence of any trustworthy, credible and reliable evidence,” said the Bench.

It further added: “The facts do not establish any real threat and it seems that the demand for security is more to display it as an authority of symbol and to flaunt his status as a VIP”.

While recognizing the exemplary services rendered by the appellant at the time of unrest, the Bench held that the same alone cannot be the basis to claim a personal security cover as a matter of right, for perpetuity and despite no apprehension assessed by state on the basis of its intelligence input.