Punjab & Haryana HC junks man’s plea to set aside order convicting him of raping minor daughter

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed the plea of a man who sought to set aside the 2013 trial court order convicting him of raping his minor daughter.

Dismissing the father’s plea, the HC said, “It is in the order of nature, and is the sacred right of every living being to blossom from infancy to childhood to adolescence and finally, to adulthood. This order of nature is thrown into violent disarray by the sexual predators of children.”

The petitioner was convicted under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life by the Faridabad Additional District and Sessions Court in 2013.

The complaint in the case was filed by his daughter.

According to the complainant, the man had been sexually assaulting her since she was 7. When she brought this to the notice of her mother, she was beaten up by the accused.

In the appeal filed before the HC, the petitioner’s counsel contended that the mother of the victim had categorically deposed that she neither witnessed her husband doing any objectionable act with her daughter nor her daughter had ever complained to her against the alleged misdeeds of the appellant.

Contending that he is innocent, the appellant – through his counsel – stated that he and his wife used to object the prosecutrix’s demand to stay at her friend’s house and did not allow her to have her way, as her friend’s family were indulging in objectionable and immoral activities. He said that colluding with her friend’s mother, his daughter had registered a false case against him.

In response, the State counsel submitted that though the mother of the victim had come to the rescue of the appellant (husband), her testimony cannot be relied upon as the victim during her deposition before the trial court had categorically stated that her mother had turned a deaf ear to her woes when she narrated to her the misdeeds of her father.

After hearing the appeal, the division bench of Justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa and Justice Lalit Batra said, “There is no rhyme or reason as to why the victim/prosecutrix should depose falsely… to expose her honour and dignity and also expose the whole family to the society risking… ostracization and condemnation by the family circle as well as by the society. No girl of self-respect and dignity who is conscious of her chastity having expectations of married life and livelihood would accuse falsely against any other person of rape, much less against her father…”

The bench said, “The appellant (petitioner) has taken undue advantage of the loneliness and haplessness of the minor victim and the prosecutrix fell prey to his bestiality. Perpetrators of sexual offences on innocent children are psycho-social deviants, who cannot lay any claim to leniency. It is in the order of nature, and is the sacred right of every living being to blossom from infancy to childhood to adolescence and finally, to adulthood. This order of nature is thrown into violent disarray by the sexual predators of children.”

The bench further said, “The innocence of the prosecutrix, in the present case, who had barely savoured the first fragrance of childhood, let alone adolescence, was brutally plundered by the appellant, the deviancy of his act being augmented by the fact that he chose to sodomise her. The trauma that the prosecutrix is bound to suffer, on account of the appellant, is bound to be lifelong. Therefore, in operating the sentencing system, law should adopt the corrective machinery or the deterrence based on factual matrix.”