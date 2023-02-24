HC finds HSSC request for adjournment in selection matter ‘unacceptable’, imposes cost

Finding the request of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) for adjournment in a selection matter “unacceptable”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court – while fixing the next hearing in the case for March 1 – on Thursday imposed a cost of Rs 2 lakh on HSSC.

The bench of Justice Jaishree Thakur made it clear that presence of HSSC chairman is exempted for today (Thursday), but he is directed to be present in the court on the next date of hearing at 10 am.

The high court is hearing a petition challenging the appointment of constables in Haryana Police. The petition has been filed by Sombir and other petitioners against the State of Haryana and HSSC.

The high court while hearing the matter held that the request made for adjournment is unacceptable considering the fact that these writ petitions were filed way back in 2019 – the respondent (HSSC) had awarded marks to certain persons while denying the same to the petitioners, how is that in 2023 that they would like to examine the record and that too, when this court is seized of the matter for final disposal. However, in the interest of justice, the matter is adjourned to March 1, 2023, subject to payment of costs of Rs 2 lakh to be paid by the respondent to the Institute for the Blind, Sector 26, Chandigarh, said the HC.

“Till the next date of hearing, no coercive steps be taken against the persons, who stand appointed and have joined on the post of Male Constable in pursuance of advertisement in question,” ordered the high court.