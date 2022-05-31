Punjab and Haryana High Court directs Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam to pay Rs 95 lakh compensation to electrocution victim

Nearly six years after a 10-year-old girl got electrocuted after coming in contact of a broken electric pole, resulting in the amputation of both her arms, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam to pay a compensation of Rs 95 lakh to the victim.

The girl, Ishiqa, through her counsel, advocate Keshav Pratap Singh, contended before the high court that while returning from school near Bhogpur Mandi, Sohna, on July 1, 2016, at 4 pm, she came into contact with live electric wires attached to the broken electric pole lying on the street. Her father immediately rushed her to the nearest hospital but considering her serious condition, she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi. Thereafter, doctors decided to amputate both arms of the petitioner in order to save her life. The petitioner added that her father approached various authorities to highlight the negligence of the Nigam that led to the accident but his pleas were not entertained.

An FIR dated September 13, 2016, was registered under Section 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at PS Sohna, Gurugram district, on account of this incident.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the mishap happened as Nigam authorities did not repair the pole in time.

The respondents in reply submitted that the electric pole fell down owing to a vehicular accident. They further said that no information about the broken pole was provided to Nigam officials by any passer-by or a villager and, in the meantime, the petitioner came into contact with live wires attached to the pole. The Nigam argued that as it repaired the pole immediately upon getting information about it, neither it nor its officials should be asked to pay any compensation.

Hearing the matter, Justice Jaishree Thakur said, “The respondent-Nigam being the supplier of electricity is bound to maintain live wire and other electricity system used for the purpose of transmission of electricity. In case of an incident involving electricity line, burden is essentially on the Electricity Board to plead and prove that it was not their fault… When an incident of this nature is involved, inference can surely be drawn that there has been an element of carelessness on the part of the Electricity Board in maintaining the supply line.”

Citing the judgement of the Supreme Court in the case of Shail Kumari (supra), Justice Thakur said, “The concept of strict liability has been discussed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court in the case of Shail Kumari (supra) wherein it has been held that the responsibility to supply electric energy in the particular locality was statutorily conferred on the Board. If the energy so transmitted causes injury or death of a human being, who gets unknowingly trapped into it, the primary liability to compensate the sufferer, is that of the supplier of the electric energy.”

Justice Thakur further cited a Division Bench order of the Himachal Pradesh High Court in the case of Naval Kumar versus State of HP and others, wherein a compensation of Rs 1.25 crore was awarded to a boy aged eight years, who suffered 100 per cent permanent disability on account of amputation of his arms.

The high court thus ordered, “Keeping in view the principles laid down for awarding compensation in Naval Kumar’s case (supra) and the fact that the case in hand is similar to that of Naval Kumar, this Court deems it appropriate to award a compensation of Rs 95 lakh to the petitioner with interest payable at 7 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the writ petition.”

The Court said the amount shall be deposited by the Nigam in the form of a fixed deposit in a nationalized bank within a period of three months. The petitioner on attaining the age of 25 years shall be entitled to have the amount released in her name and operate the account solely.