HC seeks details on security cover beneficiaries, unofficial police deployment in Moga

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Punjab Police to furnish details regarding the number of persons 'enjoying' security cover in Moga district and the number of police personnel officially and unofficially attached to them. (File Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Punjab Police to furnish details regarding the number of persons enjoying’ security cover in Moga district and the number of police personnel officially and unofficially attached to them.

The directions came from the bench of Justice Jagmohan Bansal, while hearing petitions concerning the withdrawal of security cover, including that of former cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh.

Justice Bansal observed that police personnel appeared to have been deployed beyond officially sanctioned strength at public expense.

During the hearing, counsel appearing for Harbhajan Singh submitted that he was having 23 security personnel, all belonging to the Punjab Police. Referring to the record, the court observed that “from the perusal of the paperbook, it appears that there are two orders whereby eight police personnel were deputed in the security of the petitioner. It prima facie shows that respondents (Punjab Police) have unofficially attached 15 police personnel at the cost of the public exchequer.”