HC seeks details on security cover beneficiaries, unofficial police deployment in Moga

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has launched a probe into the potential misuse of state resources, specifically focusing on the deployment of police personnel for private security.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
3 min readMay 14, 2026 09:22 AM IST
Justice Bansal observed that police personnel appeared to have been deployed beyond officially sanctioned strength at public expense.The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Punjab Police to furnish details regarding the number of persons 'enjoying' security cover in Moga district and the number of police personnel officially and unofficially attached to them. (File Photo)
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Punjab Police to furnish details regarding the number of persons enjoying’ security cover in Moga district and the number of police personnel officially and unofficially attached to them.

The directions came from the bench of Justice Jagmohan Bansal, while hearing petitions concerning the withdrawal of security cover, including that of former cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh.

Justice Bansal observed that police personnel appeared to have been deployed beyond officially sanctioned strength at public expense.

During the hearing, counsel appearing for Harbhajan Singh submitted that he was having 23 security personnel, all belonging to the Punjab Police. Referring to the record, the court observed that “from the perusal of the paperbook, it appears that there are two orders whereby eight police personnel were deputed in the security of the petitioner. It prima facie shows that respondents (Punjab Police) have unofficially attached 15 police personnel at the cost of the public exchequer.”

The bench further observed, “To avoid the aforesaid situation, this Court finds it appropriate to select District Moga to ascertain how many persons have security cover and how many police officials are officially and unofficially attached to those persons.”

The court directed the Additional Director General of Police (Security) to file an affidavit in compliance with an earlier order dated April 22, 2026, passed in a connected matter. It also ordered that an affidavit be filed by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Moga, in terms of the present directions.

The matter has now been adjourned to May 20. The bench clarified that “no further adjournment shall be granted”.

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The court also reiterated its earlier protection order, stating, “The respondent, as duty-bound, shall ensure that no physical injury is caused to petitioner and their family members.”

Harbhajan Singh had earlier approached the High Court challenging the withdrawal of his security cover through an order dated April 25, 2026. In his petition, he alleged that the withdrawal was arbitrary and carried out without any fresh threat assessment or prior notice. He had further claimed that the security cover granted to him in May 2022 was withdrawn shortly after he announced his exit from the Aam Aadmi Party, alleging a political vendetta behind the move.

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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