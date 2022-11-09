Punjab and Haryana HC issues contempt notice to Gurgaon gaushala over death of 22 cows

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a contempt notice to a Gurgaon gaushala president for failing to submit reasons for the death of 22 cows.

The court on October 10 directed the petitioner, Sri Ram Krishan Kamdhenu Gaushala, to place on record how the 22 cows died in its custody, along with medical reports, if any. It asked the gaushala, through its president, to appear in person on the next date of hearing, December 7.

The bench of Justice Sandeep Moudgil said: “The non-compliance of the orders passed by this court cannot be allowed to be overlooked, as it amounts to willful and intentional disobedience of the order dated October 10, 2022. Such act stands reiterated on the part of the petitioner consecutively on two dates, cannot be considered as a bona fide mistake. It is apparent on the face of it that the petitioner has made an attempt to interfere or tends to interfere with or obstruct or tend to obstruct the administration of justice and due course of judicial proceedings in the present case.”

The petitioner had moved the high court, seeking to quash a trial court order which asked the gaushala to release 46 cows and six buffalo calves to one Dhoop Khan, from whom these animals were recovered during the proceedings of a case.

The petitioner had contended that there was no evidence put forth by the accused Dhoop Khan concerning the ownership of the cows and buffalo calves and, therefore, he was not entitled to get the custody of these animals. Out of 90 cows, 22 cows died already and rest were handed over by Gau Raksha Dal along with police to the gaushala of the petitioner.