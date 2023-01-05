scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Majority of drug addicts in India are youths, a cause for rising crimes: Punjab and Haryana HC

The court expressed concern over the alarming spike in the number of people buying and selling drugs in the country, especially in Punjab, and called for the need to control the drug menace effectively.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has expressed deep concern over the rising number of youths in India getting addicted to drugs and peddling.

“This country has one of the largest number of youths, a factor to power economic growth, but an overwhelming majority of addicts are amongst these youths, which has resulted in increase of crime and violence,” observed the Bench of Justice Namit Kumar, while dismissing the anticipatory bail plea of a drug peddler, Faisal Junaid, on December 23.

Junaid was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, (NDPS Act), at City-II police station in Punjab’s Malerkotla district in a First Information Report (FIR) registered on November 8, 2022.

The HC added that the lives of the citizens are being destroyed due to the selling of these banned substances. “There is an alarming spike in the number of people buying and selling these contraband in the country, especially in Punjab, which needs to be controlled in an effective manner so as to minimise the said offence, if not to eradicate,” the court held.

Faisal Junaid was taken into custody along with Mohammad Imran and Anwar who were involved in sale of intoxicant vials. Based on a tip-off, 82 vials were seized from their custody during a raid. The counsel for Junaid submitted that he was innocent and had been falsely implicated in the case on the basis of the statement given by the co-accused, from whom, the banned vials were recovered.

Opposing the bail plea, Adhiraj Singh, Additional Advocate General of Punjab, argued that recovery of 82 vials was done from co-accused, Mohammad Imran and Anwar, who have stated that the contraband was purchased from the petitioner and therefore, the custodial interrogation of Junaid was necessary to unearth the truth from where he was getting the contraband and to whom the petitioner was selling the substance.

Justice Kumar, after hearing the matter, said that the police have to unearth the total facts as to how the petitioner got the intoxicant vials in his possession and check whether the petitioner was selling the substance to more people or not. “For effective interrogation, especially for the violation of NDPS Act, custodial interrogation is necessary,” the judge said, who added that the increasing number of drug addicts day by day has resulted into an upsetting situation.

“The role of operators, who are working from behind the scene, also needs to be brought out as they are the actual offenders and for that purpose custodial interrogation of the petitioner is must,” the court held.

The HC, thus finding no ground to grant the petitioner the benefit of anticipatory bail, dismissed the plea.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 12:09 IST
