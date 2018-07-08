Punjab Haryana HC upholds man’s conviction for rape of 16-year-old girl, trashes ‘consent’ angle

A month after the incident in 2015, the teenager had committed suicide by hanging herself. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) A month after the incident in 2015, the teenager had committed suicide by hanging herself. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

UPHOLDING THE conviction of a Sonepat man sentenced to seven years imprisonment for rape, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has said that consent is an irrelevant question between a married man and a minor. A 16-year-old girl from Sonepat was raped by the convict, Sukhwant, in 2015. A month after the incident in 2015, the teenager had committed suicide by hanging herself.

A year later, a special court convicted Sukhwant under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act and for criminal intimidation. “The argument regarding consent raised by learned counsel for the appellant is unacceptable. Such a plea was never taken or proved. The victim in this case is proved to be a minor. The appellant was admittedly a married person having two children as well. The question of consent or otherwise in the factual matrix of the case is irrelevant,” the judgment reads.

While rejecting the argument of the accused that he had been acquitted of the abetment of suicide charge, the High Court said it did not mean that the rape charge was not made out against him. “In my considered opinion, the appellant has been rightly convicted by the learned trial Court for the offence punishable under Sections 376, 506 IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act. Prosecution has indeed succeeded in proving its case beyond reasonable doubt against the appellant. No other arguments has been raised,” the judgment reads.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App