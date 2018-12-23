Punjab and Haryana High Court commutes death sentence of man

AFTER COMMUTING the death sentence of four rape and murder convicts this month, the Punjab and Haryana High Court, in a third case, has now changed the trial court sentence and awarded life imprisonment to the convict instead.

Advertising

In September 2017, the 27-year-old youth had killed two minor children of a widow with whom he was in a live-in relationship for eight months. The woman was married to three different men earlier and had a child from each of them. The case is from Rupnagar district of Punjab.

A division bench of Justices A B Chaudhari and Surinder Gupta, in the judgment, said the accused was convicted on the basis of circumstantial evidence, he has no prior criminal history and even though the crime was serious and heinous, “it is not a case which falls within the category of rarest of rare cases, hence we set aside the death sentence and award life imprisonment to the appellant for offence punishable under Section 302 IPC.”

The case was registered in September 2017 after the two minor children – one of them was studying in kindergarten and another in class III – went missing. The decision in the case has been expeditious right from the trial court level up to the High Court. Both the lower court and High Court took four months each in 2018 to pass their verdicts in the case. The lower court heard the case on 10 dates between February and May to conclude it was a rarest of rare case. The High Court heard the case on three dates between July and November to uphold the lower court verdict but did not confirm the death sentence.

Advertising

The mother of the victims was previously married three times – her two husbands died a natural death and the third one left her after she refused to abandon the two children from her first two marriages. The two children, who were killed, belonged to the second and third husband. She had three children in total including a daughter – who was more than 20 years old and from her first marriage — who is herself-married.

The convict in the disclosure statement told the police that he threw the two children, who were going to their school, in a pond and watched them till they died. According to the police, the reason behind killing the children was that the accused was forcing the woman to conceive again and give birth to his children, which she refused. She had also returned to her mother’s house after staying at his house for eight months.

In two cases of rape and murder where also the victims were minor children and the trial courts had sentenced the accused to death, the High Court during the month commuted the sentences to 20 imprisonments in both the cases. High Court this year took a decision on four murder references. Only one of the death sentences was upheld but the same involving two accused has been stayed by High Court.