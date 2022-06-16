Court can’t ask probe agencies to submit final report within a time frame: Punjab and Haryana HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a plea seeking a CBI probe into a cheating case wherein the petitioners have alleged that the investigating agency has not conducted a fair probe and has not presented the chargesheet (final report) in the case so far.

While junking the petition, the bench said, “The HC cannot direct the investigating agency to submit a final report within a particular time frame as that would amount to unwarranted interference with the investigation.”

The petition in this case was filed by Mandeep Singh against the State of Punjab seeking directions from the HC to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) or to hand over the cheating case matter to the CBI. The cheating case FIR was registered on September 28, 2019, under Section 420 of the IPC at Nathana police station, Bathinda district.

The HC petition alleged that neither the probe agency is conducting the investigation in a fair and impartial manner nor has it presented a report under Section 173 of the CrPC.

After hearing the matter, the bench of Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi said that there is no doubt that the court has inherent powers under Section 482 of the CrPC to transfer the investigation from one agency to another, including to the CBI, if the facts so warrant, but it should be done in rare cases, otherwise the CBI would be flooded with cases, making it impossible for the central probe agency to properly investigate each of them.

Justice Bedi said, “The contours of the investigation can also not be delineated by a court and no order for filing of a chargesheet or arrest of an accused can be issued. Further, issuance of directions for an investigation to be conducted by the CBI should be in rare and exceptional cases so as not to unnecessarily burden the premier investigating agency with routine matters unless there are grave allegations against senior officers of the state administration or in cases having inter-state ramifications…”