scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to former political secretary of Captain Amarinder Singh in streetlight scam

The Vigilance Bureau on October 4, 2022, booked Captain Sandeep Singh Sandhu in the case pertaining to the alleged misappropriation of a Rs 65 lakh government grant meant for the installation of streetlights in 26 villages.

File photo of Captain Sandeep Singh Sandhu. (Twitter)
Listen to this article
Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to former political secretary of Captain Amarinder Singh in streetlight scam
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday allowed the anticipatory bail plea of Captain Sandeep Singh Sandhu, the former political secretary of former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, booked in connection with the alleged Rs 65 lakh streetlight scam. A bench of Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill allowed the anticipatory bail plea of Sandhu.

Sandhu had moved the high court through senior advocates Bipin Ghai and Nikhil Ghai, contending he had been falsely implicated in the case which had nothing but abuse of the process of law as the petitioner was not holding any government position or any position through which he could have influenced in any manner any of the government officials.

As per reports, the Vigilance Bureau on October 4, 2022, booked Sandhu in the case pertaining to the alleged misappropriation of a Rs 65 lakh government grant meant for the installation of streetlights in 26 villages of Sidhwan Bet, Dakha sub-division, Ludhiana. Six accused have been booked in the case so far.

More from Chandigarh

A detailed order in the matter was yet to be released by the HC.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 14:31 IST
Next Story

Apollo 7 astronaut Walter Cunningham dead at 90

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close