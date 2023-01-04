Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to former political secretary of Captain Amarinder Singh in streetlight scam

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday allowed the anticipatory bail plea of Captain Sandeep Singh Sandhu, the former political secretary of former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, booked in connection with the alleged Rs 65 lakh streetlight scam. A bench of Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill allowed the anticipatory bail plea of Sandhu.

Sandhu had moved the high court through senior advocates Bipin Ghai and Nikhil Ghai, contending he had been falsely implicated in the case which had nothing but abuse of the process of law as the petitioner was not holding any government position or any position through which he could have influenced in any manner any of the government officials.

As per reports, the Vigilance Bureau on October 4, 2022, booked Sandhu in the case pertaining to the alleged misappropriation of a Rs 65 lakh government grant meant for the installation of streetlights in 26 villages of Sidhwan Bet, Dakha sub-division, Ludhiana. Six accused have been booked in the case so far.

A detailed order in the matter was yet to be released by the HC.