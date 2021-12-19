Punjab and Haryana HCBA elections: Santokhwinder Singh Grewal (Nabha) is the new president

Advocate Santokhwinder Singh Grewal (Nabha), will be the new president of Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (HCBA) for the session 2021-2022. As the results came, the winning candidates started celebrating by dancing on drum beats and raising winning slogans.

Advocate Santokhwinder said, “Getting land for lawyer’s chambers in the HC and a multi-level parking and cafeteria, which have been hanging in the air for a long time, will be my priority.” The co-chairman, Election Committee, Advocate Hirdey Pal Singh Rahi, said that, Grewal won by defeating Amir Rana by 559 votes. Grewal got 1,455 votes, while Rana received 901 votes.

For the post of vice president, Advocate Karan Nehra won by getting 1,537 votes, and defeated his opponent Advocate Gurdeepinder Singh Dhillon by 827 votes. Anoop Singh Sheoran, Premjit Singh Dhaliwal (Takhtupura) and Sachin Gupta (Ladwa) received 380, 295 and 209 votes respectively. The secretary post was won by Advocate Vishal Aggarwal who got 1,774 votes while his opponent, Advocate Balkaran Singh Aulakh 1,325 votes. The joint secretary post, which was reserved for women Advocates, was won by Advocate Kanu Sharma. The post of Treasurer was won by Sahil Gambhir with 1,330 votes.

Dera Bassi: Amarinder Singh Nanwa is DBA president

Advocate Amarinder Singh Nanwa has won the post of president for the District Bar Association of Dera Bassi for the session 2021-2022. Nanwa won the post by defeating his opponent Vikrant Pawar by 29 votes. Nanwa received 92 votes, while Pawar received 63 votes. Nanwa said, “I plan to work for the betterment of our members.” Shiv Sharma was unanimously elected vice-president, Vikas Goyal secretary, Zeba Praveen joint secretary and Suresh Sharma as cashier.